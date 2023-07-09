‘UN principles were violated’

Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye says every one of the four fundamental principles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child was violated when 23 secondary school boys from Trinity College were separated from their classmates at their graduation ceremony because their hairstyles were deemed to be in breach of school rules.
“Teachers must respect children and recognise that children, too, are entitled to their human dignity. Every teacher should know the Convention on the Rights of the Child. If that were so, the incident at Trinity College would not have occurred,” said Thompson-Ahye.
The independent senator spoke on the issue as she delivered the feature address at the Mayaro Past Pupils Association Secondary Entrance Assessment awards function yesterday.
She said the principles which were violated were non-discrimination, the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development and the right to be heard-which is the right to express opinions and to have them taken into account in any matter or procedure affecting the child.
She added the school’s policy breached other articles, such as the right of the child to preserve identity and freedom of thought, conscience and religion.
“I am advised that, ironically, there are now three Rastas studying to be Anglican priests at Codrington College (in Barbados),” she noted.
Thompson-Ahye stated that in October last year, the Equality and Human Rights Commission of Great Britain issued a guidance policy to prevent hair discrimination. She quoted from an article on its website, titled “Schools in Great Britain warned not to ban minority pupils’ hairstyles”, in which schools were told “not to penalise or exclude pupils for wearing their hair in natural afro styles, as well as braids, cornrows and plaits”.
“The Commission stated: ‘Girls and boys with afro-textured hair or hairstyles were disproportionately affected by discrimination and warned it could have serious and long-lasting consequences for them and their families.’ There have been cases on this issue.
“The article spoke of a school with a uniform policy that banned locks. As locks were a fundamental tenet of a student’s Rastafarian beliefs, the student challenged the policy in court as discriminatory based on race and religion or belief.
“Further to an agreement between the school and the student’s family, it was agreed that the school’s uniform policy was indirectly discriminatory and the school agreed to review it. The school would need to change the policy to avoid being in breach of the Equality Act, 2010,” said Thompson-Ahye.
She added there have been issues concerning hairstyles in other Caricom countries, such as Barbados, Jamaica, Anguilla, and Antigua and Barbuda.
The senator noted Anguilla amended its National Code of Discipline and Dress to reflect the changing attitudes towards hair; and the Jamaican Supreme Court ruled in favour of a principal in a breach-of-rights constitutional motion concerning a five-year-old Rasta girl’s rights to wear locks to school.
On the announcement by the Ministry of Education on the introduction of a national school hair code from the new academic year, Thompson-Ahye said, “What that suggests to me, and I hope I am wrong, is that the school has the final word on the hair code.
“I had hoped for a more definitive statement in defence of child rights, as issued by the Jamaican Prime Minister, but I am an independent senator and not dependent on votes. My constituency is our children.”
She advised teachers must learn and conduct restorative practices and not replace corporal punishment with insults.