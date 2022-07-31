Unacceptable excuses

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) managing director Jayselle McFarlane says the maintenance fees tenants pay along with their mortgages are not managed by the HDC but, rather, by the management companies of each community.
“There are management companies but some tenants don’t pay the management company fees and so the management companies are ineffective. We have 85 management companies established in various communities and the management companies have their fees which were not determined by any scientific method. It is an arbitrary figure like $200 or $350. In the private sector, management companies’ fees are ranging from $2,000 to $7,000 and the HDC is $200 and $350. The most is $500, but it depends on the community,” she said.
McFarlane said the HDC had conducted an exercise to determine the cost of regular maintenance, including grass cutting, drain cleaning, insurance, repainting, structural repairs, etc, and the cost was much more than the management fees that are charged.
“After we conducted that internal rough estimate, the fees that are being paid cannot significantly maintain the premises, so HDC is still maintaining even while there are management companies in place,” she stated.
McFarlane further said delinquency in making payments is among rental customers and not those who have purchased properties through Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance (TTMF) or a banking institution. But she said in the case of those who have purchased properties, the HDC is not responsible for maintenance and repairs.
“You would have bought your own property. You may be under the perception that it is for the HDC to maintain, but you bought it. The rental communities are the ones that we maintain.
“In Vieux Fort, we would have had issues which the HDC would have fixed and the issues related to a retaining wall, drains, leakage, etc, we fixed it. There is a management company in place... but even with a management company, people do not pay the maintenance fees. And the payments do not sufficiently cover the cost of maintaining units.”
Addressing persons who said they were not paying because of infrastructural and other issues, McFarlane said this was not an acceptable excuse.
“An individual would have agreed to rent a premises at a particular price, it doesn’t have anything to do with the maintenance... and if we don’t get rent, we can’t maintain at the same time. So, I don’t see that as an excuse for not paying your rent.”
She added that the HDC should not be faulted for the debt piling up for so long, as the Corporation has a social responsibility.
“We have to provide some sort of social safety net for those among us who cannot afford. It is not that we are encouraging delinquency, we do make efforts to evict and to enforce payment by our customers so we would serve them notices to quit. But over several years, in all the communities, we usually hear stories as to why they are unable to pay. And so, as a Government agency, we have to understand that there are situations where people are unable to pay. But when they can pay, they should.”
McFarlane said the Corporation is cracking down on those who do have the ability to pay but choose not to.
She gave the example of a tenant who lived in an HDC community, paying $100 monthly rent. During a rent renewal exercise it was discovered that the tenant had been building two houses in a high-end area, indicating that they were more than able to afford more than a $100 rent.
Another couple held well-paying jobs in the energy industry, but were also renting from the HDC at $100 a month, she added.
“In our search, we recognised that the tenants had land and were building a house, but they are in our property paying $100...and they were delinquent. And so, we gave them notice to evict. So, it is something that we are fixing and it is being addressed. The media is paying attention to it now, but it is actually being addressed systematically,” she said.
On the issue of inherited debt, McFarlane said no tenant can occupy an HDC property without entering a legal agreement with the HDC, regardless of if the property was rented to a deceased parent. She said there are many instances where people illegally occupy properties in this way without going through the correct channels, but then do not want to be held responsible for the debt owed by the deceased parent.
“If we did not give you a lease and we did not enter into any legal obligations with you and you are saying your mother lived there and the tenant passed and you would now like to enter into a legal relationship with the HDC, then by virtue of that the unpaid rent is yours,” she said.
Revamping of HDC
McFarlane told the Sunday Express the HDC is implementing several initiatives to improve on collection of outstanding payments as well as maintenance of communities.
“We have done an audit to gather data on illegal occupancy and the issues in the communities, etc, to be able to plan a proper maintenance schedule and rank it in terms of risk and severity because, of course, resources are limited and if we have to conduct a proper planned maintenance schedule we would have to rank it in that manner, so we have done all of that. We have visited all of the communities... we have conducted an estate management audit, I think it was the first time it was done.
“We are running several campaigns to educate the public... we are looking at more ways to pay. We are creating more channels so that the delinquency can be reduced, and then we are looking at those who can pay and don’t want to pay. We will have to address that in the right manner. So it is not that we are complacent in this at all. The HDC has been doing its work even though it is not something being done in the public view. We have done everything so now we are streamlining how we are launching and educating the public as to what we are doing.
“We have several initiatives that we are putting in place to deal with the various issues of the HDC. When we are launching those programmes is when we are going to present the facts to the nation and to our customer base as to why we are changing or reorganising the HDC and changing the way we do business,” she said.