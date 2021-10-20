Debate or no debate, the cloud over President Paula-Mae Weekes will not blow away easily.
According to political analyst Maukesh Basdeo and attorney Dr Emir Crowne, the Office of the President remains tainted, given all the unanswered questions and the expected defeat of today’s impeachment motion proceedings.
Crowne told the Express yesterday that the Constitution is silent on whether the historic motion under Section 36 requesting a tribunal to investigate the removal of the President should be debated or not.
“Although Section 36 of the Constitution is silent on whether Thursday’s motion should be debated or not, there is a rule of statutory interpretation that says that where something arises by ‘necessary implication’ from the express words of a law, then that law—including the Constitution itself—must be interpreted as to contain that language, even if it is absent,” he said.
He noted that the Supreme Court of Canada reiterated this principle as recently as this month in Toronto (City) v Ontario (Attorney General), 2021 SCC 34, albeit in a different context.
Crowne said one would expect that a motion to remove the highest office holder in the land would be subject to debate.
“The need for debate arises by necessary implication from the very words of Section 36. It is self-evident. In my view, to suggest that the process is ‘vote and go’ is—somewhat ironically—itself unconstitutional,” he said.
“In my view, a motion to remove a sitting President is, by its very nature, a very serious issue,” he added.
“To suggest that parliamentarians simply ‘vote and go’ detracts and undermines the very important role that the Parliament as an institution plays in ensuring that the voices of the citizenry are heard, and public trust and accountability maintained.
“The alleged grounds for removal need to be thoroughly and fearlessly ventilated in Parliament. Otherwise, a blemish may well be left on the Office of the President,” he said.
Political analyst Dr Maukesh Basdeo told the Express the Constitution does not stipulate that a debate should take place.
He said the only way to clear the air is if the request for a tribunal to investigate is successful, but this will not happen so the questions remain.
Basdeo noted that the Opposition is not the only body with concerns, adding that persons in civil society such as former independent senator Martin Daly and others have expressed opinions and concerns.
Unanswered questions
“If it ends at the Electoral College and doesn’t move to the next stage, then a lot of issues and questions and concerns will be left unanswered, and it will remain in the public domain which will basically create a lot of anxiety and questions still over the head of the President,” he said.
He said concerns will also remain in the filing of the vacancies in the Police Service Commission (PolSC), as he noted that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has already made it clear that the President should not be the one to submit any names and that the Opposition will not support any names coming from the Office of the President.
“So you have this as a major point of contention and it is going to play out because, given the Opposition Leader’s position, what happens if there are other vacancies that the President’s role from now onwards is required to fill,” he said.
Basdeo added that the statement issued by the President at the weekend raised further questions, as two affidavits sworn by civil servants have come up as a point of contention. “What we are seeing are so many questions that will remain unanswered, that is going to hang over the Office of the President. I think the concern is that the answers that came so far have created additional questions.
“It is these unanswered questions and concerns is what is creating a level of unease in the office of the President. It all surrounds the implosion of the Police Service Commission and the manner in which things were handled,” he said.
Basdeo said if this issue is not sorted out, then questions will hover over institutions—the President’s office, the Prime Minister’s office and the PolSC.