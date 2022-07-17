UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Reginald Armour______use

Attorney General: Reginald Armour

Senior Counsel Martin Daly has commended Attorney General Reginald Armour for his apology to the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) during Friday’s vote on the motions of no confidence against him.

Commenting on the matter yesterday, Daly noted that apologies are rarely forthcoming in T&T’s political culture. However, he said further clarification is needed.

On Friday, the majority membership of the LATT who voted ­expressed their continued confidence in the AG, shooting down two motions that were brought against him by a group of 40 attorneys.

The motions arose from Armour’s “disqualification” from the Piarco airport multi-million-dollar civil asset recovery case in a Miami court.

Of the 551 members who voted, a total of 317 voted against the no-confidence motion, while 234 voted in favour.

On the second motion, for Armour to resign, 241 voted for and 310 against.

During the meeting, Armour denied deliberately misleading the Miami court, and repeated that the controversy was a result of a “lapse in memory”. He also apologised during the meeting.

Daly said this was notable.

“It is notable because we suffer from a political culture where apolo­gies are almost never forthcoming,” he said.

“However a ‘mistake’ in sworn testimony cannot be lightly mitigated. We will therefore have to see the longer term outcome. It has still not been disclosed what method of clarification was intended because no application was made to the court for such clarification. That still has to be disclosed.”

Yesterday, attorney Kiel Taklal­singh, who led the group of attorneys who brought the motion against the AG, said the vote in Armour’s favour has set a “dark and dangerous precedent for our justice system”.

Taklalsingh added that the motion was not drafted with malice or any personal grievance against the AG, but because of his failure to answer legitimate questions about his conduct.

He said he was disappointed the motion was not carried, as there are still questions for which there were unsatisfactory answers.

Senior Counsel Israel Khan, however, showed his support for Armour in a statement yesterday, saying Armour was not arrogant when he appeared at the LATT meeting.

“He was responsible, humble and contrite. He asked the membership to understand how he managed to make the errors in his filed affidavit and begged the forgiveness on five occasions in his presentation to the membership of LATT...”

Khan said the AG demonstrated he is a responsible man, and he encouraged Armour to “keep the faith by staying the course”.

