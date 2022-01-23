Unapologetic Griffith

“I make no apology for providing citizens with the opportunity to protect and defend themselves.”
So said former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday in response to an exclusive Sunday Express report on the contents of the Stanley John report into allegations of corruption in the issuing of firearm user’s licences (FULs).
Retired justice John was appointed to investigate the allegations by the former Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC).
John said he found a “well-oiled criminal enterprise” and recommended a police probe into several matters raised during his investigation, “and the errant persons brought to justice and not be allowed to go free”.
In a statement yesterday, Griffith was critical of the fact that confidential information was able to reach the hands of reporters and once again wondered if there was a “Get-Gary” campaign.
However, he also compared the Stanley John report to the Barrington report, claiming it was almost a carbon copy.
In December 2020, the National Security Council commissioned a two-man fact-finding committee into reports of an FUL-for-sale arrangement in the TTPS.
That committee, comprising Hayden Pritchard and Arthur Barrington, interviewed stakeholders over a two-month period before presenting a report.
The Police Service Commission Stanley John enquiry was established in early September 2021.
“The Stanley John report, being drafted by someone with no training or experience in criminal investigations, is virtually a carbon copy of the Barrington report, with the chain of events being: Government hand-picks and pays someone to investigate possible criminal offences. The individual submits a report full of ‘it is alleged’, ‘it is rumoured’, and ‘I have heard’. The report is then leaked immediately to the media by Government officials who hired them. A third ‘investigative report’ is also forthcoming, also by selected civilians of the Government, which would say and achieve the same objective. The additional humour in this one is that it involves previous retirees of the TTPS, who when in office as serving police officers, never investigated these same allegations, which have existed for decades,” Griffith said.
Rigorous process
Griffith also said, “These clear cheap politically planned objectives not only blatantly demonstrates a political agenda with no purpose to solve the problem, but also impugns the character of those hired to have submitted these baseless reports, and affects the proper investigation by the legitimate law enforcement authority, that being the TTPS, to target perpetrators and allows them to escape via this obviously political motive, as it keeps giving criminal elements the information that has been acquired to bring them to justice”.
Griffith said the granting of FULs was a rigorous process, with many layers. Each requires special undertaking, and after the completion of all these undertakings by various units, the completed file is then submitted to the Commissioner of Police for signature.
“Under my watch, the following was publicly undertaken: I openly stated that there was a matter of concern of corruption in firearm issue. The best way to start solving a problem is to admit that there was a problem. It was made easier for law-abiding citizens to acquire firearms, hence affecting the blackmail and bribery being conducted by the few rogue elements in the TTPS using the process of difficulty in acquiring such licences. I openly and constantly requested citizens to come forward and submit reports or evidence of such blackmail and bribery, established 14 policies to reduce such abuse and criminal activity of bribery, inclusive of the formation of a Compliance Unit and issuing a FUL card with a chip to ensure that forged books cannot be used and sold, and note that as soon as I left, some of these policies were shut down,” Griffith said.
Why not other probes?
The former police commissioner also questioned why no such “special investigators” were hired by the Government to deal with the ‘decades-old problem’ of reports of corruption in the driver’s permit issue at Licensing Office, or work permits issue in the Ministry of National Security, or thousands of monthly fraudulent cheques at various ministries.
“Again, based on what was stated in the media, pertaining to Justice John’s opinion that my ‘liberal policy’ had the potential to ‘militarise sections of the society’ is completely stunning, flabbergasting and clearly out of sync with the Trinidad and Tobago within which most citizens live in fear of criminals with significant cadres of high-powered weaponry, within a month that has seen over 30 murders thus far, increase in serious crimes, kidnappings and other acts of terrorism against law-abiding citizens. Whereas not one of these legally issued firearms have been breached in terms of use. However, it is certainly easier to pontificate from an ivory tower when one has little clue as to what citizens face on a daily basis. I make no apology for providing citizens with the opportunity to protect and defend themselves,” Griffith said.