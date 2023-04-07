UNBORN BABY DIES

The unborn baby of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in St Augustine on Wednesday afternoon has died.
This was confirmed by relatives yesterday while speaking with the Express.
The teenager had been shot in the neck and right side of the abdomen. The bullet that hit her torso reportedly struck the foetus before exiting through the left side of her back.
Up to last night, she was said to be in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. The bullet that struck her neck had been removed, relatives said.
The foetus was removed by Caesarean section on Wednesday night.
The teenager was injured in the incident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Daniel Riley, of Freeman Road, St Augustine. Riley was the father of the baby.
The other deceased has not been positively identified up to yesterday.
Police said the deceased is believed to be from the Arouca community. However, no one has come forward to identify him. He was described as a man of African descent, with a cornrow hairstyle, slim build, and brown complexion. The deceased was clad in a grey hoodie, brown three-quarter pants, and yellow sneakers.
The ordeal began around 1.15 p.m. on Wednesday when a white Nissan vehicle pulled up next to a vegetable stall Riley was helping to run along Freeman Road.
Two men exited the car and pulled out “long guns” and shot at Riley and the teenager.
At the time, Riley’s mother and his 16-year-old brother were in a land-sea container which was behind the stall.
The two relatives locked themselves in the container as the gunmen also shot at the unit. They were not injured in the incident.
When the gunfire ceased, the vehicle was observed speeding off in a northerly direction along Freeman Road.
However, when residents made checks, they found not only Riley and the 16-year-old but a third individual on the ground. The unknown individual died at the scene.
Riley and the teenager were taken to the Mt Hope medical complex, but the 21-year-old died while undergoing treatment.
The 16-year-old was eight months’ pregnant.
Police were told that the third individual was one of the suspects who exited the car and shot Riley. However, it was unknown if he was shot in the cross-fire by his co-assailant, or if a third unknown party intervened and shot at the suspects, killing him.
A team of officers led by Snr Supt Ramphall, Supt Douglas, ASP Ramharrack, Insp Highly, Insp John, Sgt Denoon, Sgt Radhaykissoon, Cpl Oliver, WPC Diaz and PC Ali, among others, responded to the report.
Crime scene investigators recovered 17 spent 7.62mm shell casings, with markings Tulammo 7.62x39, as well as four live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three fragments, one deformed projectile, and one black ski-mask at the scene.
Cops: See something?
Say something
Speaking at the weekly news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, yesterday, ACP Winston Maharaj said the T&T Police Service (TTPS)was concerned by Wednesday’s incident.
“The brazen way in which these murders were committed is of concern to the police, as it must be to the rest of the citizenry. We gave the commitment that through our policing initiatives, presence, visibility and other policing-related activities, we try to bring some level of comfort to the citizenry. But what we need is for the citizenry to work with us and partner with us to help us stymie these kinds of events.
“Even with police operations on our roadways, raids and various exercises, geared towards addressing those kinds of activities, the police can’t be everywhere all the time. And this is why we rely on the public to be our eyes and ears to further enhance our operations. So if they see something, we are pleading with them to say something, and let us know before it is too late,” Maharaj said.
He noted the TTPS had received “certain intel” as it related to the suspects, and he expected arrests to be made soon.