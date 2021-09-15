Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday accused the Opposition UNC of being a puppet master operating in Tobago from Trinidad.
Rowley piloted and wrapped up the debate on the motion to approve the Draft Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) (Local Government and THA) Tobago Order.
The motion was passed 21 votes for, 18 against, in the House of Representatives yesterday.
“It appears as though the Opposition is very convenient. Today, one of my colleagues over there spoke passionately, saying, ‘We are the Opposition of Trinidad and Tobago,’ and said silently, ‘Except when there is an election in Tobago.’ The only time you are not the Opposition of Trinidad and Tobago is when an election is called in Tobago and you are absent. You rather to be the puppet master than to be the candidate,” he said. “Stay in Trinidad and pull strings in Tobago, whether it is TOP, bottom, PDP, whoever... And then come to the Parliament when there is a matter before it and talk about you are the Opposition in Tobago. Well, since you are in the Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago, (we are) pleased to meet you anytime, anywhere, anyhow in Tobago.
“Madame Speaker, I trust that this enthusiasm of my colleagues on the other side...would reflect itself in some interest in Tobago when an election is called. Because an election has to be called to allow the people of Tobago to stop a deadlock that is taking place and to elect a functioning Assembly in Tobago. I trust that they would take part in that with the same enthusiasm that they took part today in the debate,” said Rowley.
Govt had no input
in the boundaries
“I am seeing no less than a person than the Leader of the Opposition saying that these 15 seats that the EBC have put before us are the instructions of the Prime Minister to the EBC outside of the country’s Constitution. Madame Speaker, I want to make it abundantly clear to the uninitiated, nothing is further from the truth,” the Prime Minister said.
“Nobody in this Government had anything whatsoever to do with those boundaries. So their attempt today to create doubt has not changed the fact that what has been put before this House is the work of the independent Commission without direction, let or hindrance from the Government, the Cabinet or the Prime Minister.
“So go with your doubt elsewhere and continue to misrepresent and misinform the country to create doubt.
“Anybody who knows anything about Tobago, and I don’t accuse the UNC of knowing anything about Tobago... some colleagues out to make mischief are saying that the 15 seats are so constructed to allow the PNM to win the election...
“Anybody who knows anything about Tobago would know that 70 per cent of the population in Tobago live in the western half of Tobago,” he said.
Explaining why three electoral districts take up the bulk of the geographical area in Tobago, Rowley said these were areas of low population density.
He compared the situation to what obtains in Trinidad with areas such as Diego Martin and Port of Spain South, as opposed to Mayaro or Toco/Sangre Grande.
He said all the electoral districts in Tobago fell within the legal boundary of not being 25 per cent above or below any other district.
Not one of the 15 seats is below 3,000 and not one is above 4,000, he said.
PM: Who have clothes
could go to court
Rowley slammed the Opposition for suggesting there was “something wrong” with passing a law with a simple majority.
“What in this bill is taking away any freedom from anybody?” he asked, noting that it was only when fundamental rights were being infringed that a special majority was required.
“You have had your say and now the people of Tobago will have their way,” he said.
The Prime Minister challenged the UNC to go to court to challenge the bill.
“I expect that all those who have courthouse clothes will go to court and see if you could get the court to agree with you,” he said.
Noting that the Opposition made the threat during the debate, he said: “The PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) also promised to go to court based on the advice of the UNC in January. The whole country was told by the PDP that they would go to court on this (drawing of) lots matter.”
He said he wanted “self-appointed senior counsel from Siparia” to know that there was a THA Act and therefore the rules of the House of Representatives could not have been adopted to solve the Tobago deadlock.
The THA Act does not make provision for the drawing of lots in the election of a presiding officer.
“As long as they could not elect a presiding officer in the way that the law provided, they could remain there for four years. And we are saying that we don’t want that, they should go back to the polls and fix it so that they could have a proper functioning arrangement in Tobago,” said Rowley.
PM: We had to rectify
the situation
He said the Government could not sit and do nothing in the face of the deadlock in Tobago. Therefore, it brought an amendment to the THA Act to make arrangements for the dissolution of the THA, if it could not elect a presiding officer and a Chief Secretary, in the wake of the six-six tie in the THA election last January.
“The long and short of it is that the situation in Tobago was unsatisfactory and it should not prevail for one day longer than it should,” he said.
The Prime Minister said once the amendment was passed by the Parliament, the law was proclaimed by the President on instructions from the Cabinet, and once the law was proclaimed, the EBC as an independent body proceeded to do what the law mandated—which was to review the boundaries to create 15 electoral districts.
He said the law outlines the rules to be used by the Commission in determining the number of electors for the electoral districts.
Rowley said nobody in Tobago was afraid of the polls.
“Tobago wants to rectify this thing,” he said.