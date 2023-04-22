UNC accuses Rowley of ‘classlessly’ treating Opposition

Keith Rowley

Prime Minister: Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been criticised for not having the “broughtupsy”, diplomacy and class to invite Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to speak at the just-concluded, two-day regional symposium on crime at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad hotel.

The criticism came from Naparima MP Rodney Charles.

“A Prime Minister of class would have invited Mrs Kamla Persad-­Bissessar to address the audience, in order to demonstrate bipartisanship and his willingness to cross political divides, just as Mrs Persad-Bissessar did when she was prime minister and graciously invited Dr Rowley to accompany her to Nelson Mandela’s funeral,” he asserted on Thursday, during the Opposition’s bi-weekly media conference at Charles Street, Port of Spain.

“So class is class! It has to do with how you were brought up. You can’t just acquire that late in life,” he said.

Charles said Rowley’s management of the entire two-day symposium also showed his “singular lack of diplomacy”.

“He invited the Opposition to attend, but only the opening cere­mony, and then classlessly announced to all of Caricom that the Opposition could stay if they are so minded,” he claimed.

He said an invitation to the Opposition to attend the closing ceremony of the symposium came on the very morning of the event.

“It is as if they invite you but they don’t want you,” Charles said.

Charles said instead of being gracious at the event, Rowley seized the opportunity to politicise it by taking aim at two “imminently commendable” crime-fighting solutions by the United National Congress (UNC).

“Firstly, the firing of Hinds (National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds) for gross incompetence, cluelessness, lack of vision and abdication of ministerial responsibility. And Dr Rowley’s excuse for not firing Hinds was pathetic. Essentially, he said firing him won’t make a difference. It couldn’t get worse,” he said.

“One is left to wonder what damaging secrets, if any, Hinds holds on Dr Rowley that he dares not fire him, even in the face of total dereliction of duty and a society that has gone wild,” he said.

Symposium a ‘PR exercise’

Charles added: “Rowley also shamelessly took aim at the suggestion to divide the Ministry of National Security into two distinct portfolios—Home Affairs and Defence. No reasons were offered by Keith Rowley for not supporting the separation of portfolios, even as Singapore has reaped the benefits of so doing.”

“And Hinds struggles with a huge, wide-ranging portfolio that exceeds his abilities. So nothing new was offered.”

Charles went on to describe the two-day symposium as a “PR exercise” that was a “colossal waste of time, money, effort and talent”.

“It was a poorly disguised and costly attempt to buy time by Rowley and shift responsibility for home invasions and out-of-control murder rates to Ca­ricom,” he said.

He said a geography lesson would have been more productive than the “nonsense” held at the Hyatt Regency.

Charles called on Rowley to answer a list of questions, including how much the symposium cost taxpayers and whether this money could have been better spent in other areas.

“Could the $15 million or so spent on this two-day seminar not pay for four scanners for our ports of entry or three fire appliances for Rio Claro, Siparia and Mayaro, or 1,000 CCTV cameras, or 900 diaries, receipt books for police stations, or body cams for front-line police officers?” he asked.

“Can we expect a reduction in murders, home invasions, car thefts, and if so, when, Dr Rowley? How will this talk shop provide short and medium-term comfort to our families living in constant fear of home invasions, and even when they leave home?” he asked.

