UNC BLANKS ROWLEY

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi has expressed disappointment at the failure of UNC local government representatives to show up at a planned “crucial” meeting yesterday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was expected to lead discussions on the operationalisation of local government reform.
Al-Rawi said yesterday’s event was supposed to be a meeting of all mayors, councillors, aldermen and chairmen.
Speaking at a virtual news conference yesterday, Al-Rawi said hundreds of stakeholders were expected to be in attendance. However, half were a no-show because Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the night before, instructed the UNC arm of local government to boycott the meeting.
Al-Rawi said he was “in a sense of despair” that local government representatives were denied a proper opportunity to engage in meaningful discussion and to have the prime minister answer all their hard questions.
He said the meeting was directly intended to address flood relief issues, such as funding, manpower and the delivery of services.
“And in my memory, I do not recall a prime minister making him- or herself available to answer direct questions from all of local government. This was intended to be a first in a very long time. Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition last night (Monday) demanded that practitioners from the UNC arm of local government, which I should tell you is half of the country, that is seven of our corporations, that they did not attend today’s event,” Al-Rawi said.
“And, therefore, information on how we intend to operationalise local government reform was not able to be given directly to the local government practitioners who are representatives of the UNC,” he lamented.
He went on to urge members of the public to demand that their local government representatives “get on with the business of representing people”.
Al-Rawi said as a result of the Opposition Leader’s announcement, Rowley did not attend yesterday’s meeting and was represented by Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.
Nonetheless, Al-Rawi said the Government planned to press on with further consultations on local government reform, including consultations with trade unions.
Proclamation timetable
Al-Rawi said given the no-show of UNC representatives yesterday, he was obligated to share what was discussed at the meeting.
The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act 2022 received presidential assent on July 1 this year, and is currently awaiting proclamation.
Al-Rawi said the Government had identified a proclamation timetable.
“In that proclamation timetable, the nine laws which we have amended in the Local Government Reform, those nine laws fall next to be operationalised by proclaiming the laws and saying when they will begin to apply. Of the 88 amendments, 54 of them are capable of almost immediate proclamation.
“Ten of them will require a month to two to have certain mechanisms put in place; eight of them, three to six months; 16 of them can go on in the background and that can take a maximum of 12 months. But in this particular exercise, we are able to immediately begin the Cabinet consideration of how we will partially proclaim the law. This matters as it relates to a few very core concepts of local government reform,” Al-Rawi said.
Among the concepts, he said, was moving local government from a three-year cycle to four years, creating a municipal council similar to the House of Representatives and moving the executive council into full-time employment.
“And that full-time employment is very important to the nation because the local government election cycle is going to be asking people, in the event that you win, you have to be prepared to give up your other employment and to be dedicated solely to full-time employment, much like THA (Tobago House of Assembly) secretaries, and exactly like Ministers of Government,” Al-Rawi explained.
Property tax
Al-Rawi said the next feature is the ability for the corporation, through the hand of the executive council, to instruct the CEOs of corporations.
“And that means that much needed relief that corporations have been asking for can no longer find any obstacles of a CEO, who does not align him or herself with the desires or wishes or immediacy of the local government request that the council makes by resolution,” he said.
Also to be addressed is the manner in which local government is financed, Al-Rawi said.
“That financing of local government involves the implementation of property tax,” he said.
He said live examples of how property tax will be calculated and the 15 areas property tax would be used for were discussed yesterday.
“It means revenue such as this could be put to the immediate use of pumping flooded areas when those events happen; could be put to clearing drains and riverways, etc, that fall on the local government,” Al-Rawi said.
Camille: Entirely
selfish posture
Delivering remarks at the meeting yesterday, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis pointed out that there was no hiding that several major difficulties prevented local government bodies from reaching their full potential.
She said these included insufficient funding, unsuitable administrative structures made even less efficient by considerable bureaucracy, low productivity, and instances of interference in the conduct of the bodies’ business.
She said within the provisions of the soon-to-be-proclaimed legislation was an opportunity to transform the management of communities from the monolithic bureaucratic creature it had become into a locally grown, agile and responsive entity, determining its own priorities and managing its own affairs.
“It is for this reason that I am saddened by the absence of UNC councillors, who have apparently heeded the call of their political leader to put party before country and boycott today’s meeting,” she said.
“We in Government, while not entirely surprised, are saddened that the Leader of the Opposition who, herself, entered politics through the doors of local government, has adopted this adversarial and entirely unfathomable posture. It is a posture that sets colleagues working together in corporations where there is joint representation, against each other, following the tried and dangerous divide-and-rule strategy,” Robinson-Regis stated.
She added: “It is not surprising because the country would recall that while the Opposition members of the Joint Select Committee that was convened to deliberate on the provisions of the legislation, then in draft form, participated in all the meetings, and accepted documents submitted by their own corporations which spoke in favour of the legislation, they still submitted a Minority Report, and then abstained when the voting took place in both Houses of Parliament. I hasten to add that this bill, as flawed as the Opposition Leader has deemed it to be, attracted the unanimous support of the bench of Independent senators.”
Robinson-Regis said what was equally troubling to note was that notwithstanding the fact that members of the Opposition who participated in the deliberations of the Joint Select Committee had every opportunity to identify other stakeholders they deemed necessary to be part of the consultative process, and did so, they have “yet again resorted to this nonsensical mantra of insufficient consultation”.
“I can assure you that one does not have to be a snake charmer to understand the language of serpents, and therefore we categorically reject that accusation as dishonest, tactless and fact-less,” she said.
She said notwithstanding the Opposition Leader’s “entirely selfish and unfortunate posture” business of Government and local government transformation must continue.
Robinson-Regis said she felt the benefit of this local government reform legislation far outweighed any protestations against insufficient consultation, lack of preparedness and the “host of red herrings now being unearthed against a process that is far older than the 60 years of Independence we will celebrate shortly”.