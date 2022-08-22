UNC blanks ‘sham and pappyshow’ expo

Public relations officer of the United National Congress Dr Kirk Meighoo says the just concluded Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II held in Trinidad was a “sham” and “pappyshow” and this was why the United National Congress (UNC) did not participate in it.
However, he insisted that the party did not boycott the event, as former minister Devant Maharaj claimed in a media release yesterday.
“Devant Maharaj is totally irrelevant and unimportant. We did hold a protest outside the Agri Forum on Friday. We are not participating in it because the PNM are not serious about agriculture. This is just a pappyshow,” Meighoo told the Express via telephone yesterday.
“The Rowley-led Government has been destroying the lives of farmers and the agricultural sector for the past seven years and from before, including the shutdown of Caroni (1975 Ltd). They simply are not serious and they are just fooling people and farmers are suffering, so we will not take part in that pappyshow at all,” he said.
“I don’t know if we’d call it a boycott but we are not participating in the sham. And we’ve criticised it, so it will be quite hypocritical for us to then participate in it afterwards,” Meighoo added.
In his release, Maharaj questioned why the UNC Members of Parliament and officials were a no-show at the Agri-Investment Expo.
“Much like the local government public consultations boycott, the UNC refused to attend this very important national initiative by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. I am advised that all members of the UNC were invited to the Agri-Investment Expo yet they all selected not to attend the event,” he said.
He said the Government must be commended and congratulated for hosting the event, following a similar Agricultural Conference in Guyana.
“The impact of Covid has had an immediate and adverse impact on food security for many nations that import a significant amount of food. Trinidad and Tobago has an annual food import bill over $4 billion and therefore any discussion to reduce the food import bill and increase domestic production of substitute agricultural products should be fully explored,” Maharaj stated.
“While only a week ago the UNC MPs, senators, councillors, and other party officials were out in their numbers to attend a rum and roti lime in Debe under the patronage of the Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Opposition was conspicuously absent from the Agri-Investment Expo. Curry duck and rum appears to have a higher priority on the Opposition agenda than food security for Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom,” he said.
“It is hypocritical for the UNC to host a press conference, therefore, to speak about the importance of agricultural development when they refuse to be part of any national discussion or to participate in the democratic process,” he added.
The Agr-Investment Forum and Expo opened on Friday and ended yesterday.
Caricom heads of government joining Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the opening ceremony included Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Haiti Dr Ariel Henry and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
The first Agri Investment Forum and Expo was held in Georgetown, Guyana, in May.