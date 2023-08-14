UNC complains to EBC

THE United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is insisting she has formally written to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to make a complaint and to call for an investigation into special ballot irregularities which the party claims it observed on Friday.
It was also noted that this correspondence followed a complaint made by the UNC that it was unlawfully barred by the EBC from witnessing the opening of the special ballot boxes.
“Thankfully, the EBC reviewed and reversed its decision on that issue and we were, in fact, able to witness the opening of the special ballot boxes. Unfortunately, an issue of serious concern has now arisen out of that process, concerning electoral irregularities, namely, tampered ballot boxes and improperly packaged ballots,” Persad-Bissessar said.
The UNC said an oral complaint was made on Friday to EBC officials along with photographic evidence that the boxes appeared to have been opened.
The party said Assistant Chief Elections Officer Pamela Ogiste was present when the irregularities were observed, and was personally presented with photographic evidence.
“Ms Ogiste could not explain the irregularities. Notably, the observed irregularities were from the San Fernando Municipal and Sangre Grande Regional Corporations. These are two of the most hotly and closely contested corporations in these elections. Only a small number of votes can have major consequences regarding who ultimately controls these corporations. However, quite disturbingly, the UNC’s real-time, on-the-spot reports were not accepted by the EBC as constituting a formal complaint. The EBC response to media queries on the matter was, ‘Whilst we note the PR (press release) from the political party, the Chief Election Officer has not received any formal correspondence from the UNC requesting an investigation’. This is an unacceptable dismissal of this serious irregularity, and demonstrates less than transparent and conscientious behaviour by the EBC,” the release read.
The UNC said situations like these was why the UNC had called for international election observers, a request which was denied by the PNM.
The UNC is hoping for a response from the EBC by noon today, and would be considering what legal options were available if this was not done.
Disheartening scenario
Yesterday morning, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial reiterated her party’s concerns and called on the EBC to identify and name those who were involved.
Speaking at a news conference in Port of Spain, she recalled that she was one of the persons who brought the issue of the boxes with broken seals to the attention of EBC officials, however, no one could “provide a proper explanation” as to how this took place or what could be done about the issue.
This, she said, was disheartening.
She described the responses of the EBC to the UNC concerns up to yesterday morning as curious and she noted that it appeared to be something akin to “a deflection and a cover-up”.
She said the party will only be satisfied if there is a “detailed record of persons with names”.
“I don’t want to hear about staff of the EBC. I want names because if this matter has to go to court, we need names, and I want to know who the people are,” Lutchmedial said.
She said that the UNC wanted to know all persons who were involved and present when the boxes were sealed and transported to St Ann’s.
“The situation all speaks to the lack of care and attention on the part of the organs of the State to seriously implement and give full life to what our election rules prescribe,” Lutchmedial said.
She said that the UNC was even considering legal action if the responses from the EBC were not favourable.
On Saturday, the EBC, via its communications manager Bobbi Rogers, said they had yet to receive any formal correspondence up to that time.
“Whilst we note the PR (press release) from the political party, the Chief Election Officer has not received any formal correspondence from the UNC requesting an investigation. However, the issues highlighted in the release will be addressed by the CEO (Chief Elections Officer),” Rogers said.