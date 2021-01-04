Three candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming by-election for the electoral district of Hindustan/St Mary’s in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
United National Congress (UNC) candidate Tylon Farrell, Martina Loubon-Le Gendre for the People’s National Movement (PNM), and independent candidate Ariel Saunders filed their documents at Princes Town West Secondary School yesterday.
Businessman Farrell said as a sportsman he sees sport as one of the main catalysts for change in the area. He also said that he would focus on culture and infrastructure in the community.
Former councillor and now Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin endorsed Farrell.
“He’s a business owner and his business is a business that you’re required to roll up your sleeves and get things done. That is exactly what is needed, especially when the Princes Town Regional Corporation would have experienced a budget cut of $12 million. While the PNM will preach local government reform and, yes, we know we are in some trying times due to the Covid, everything in due time, the PNM is not the option and Mr Tylon will bring home the seat,” said Benjamin.
Loubon-Le Gendre committed to serve
Loubon-Le Gendre said she loves helping people and is committed to service to the people. She said she lives in the electoral district and sees being a councillor as an opportunity to further help in the community.
She was accompanied to file her nomination papers by her assistant campaign manager and election agent Colin Partap.
Independent candidate Arial Saunders believes he is offering an alternative to the two mainstream parties.
He said he is not bound by any political party and can truly represent the community’s interest.
“I think one of the benefits that an independent candidate has is the ability to work with anyone once it furthers the interest of the community. So it really does not bother me to work with a UNC-led corporation or a PNM Government to get things done for the residents of Hindustan/St Mary’s, I think that what they need.”
He spoke of a recreation ground that can be used by the residents of the area that needs to be maintained.
The by-election will be held on January 25.