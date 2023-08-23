UNC councillor mum on claims

NEWLY elected Chaguanas Borough Corporation councillor Adrian Ali yesterday refused comments on allegations that he had threatened and harassed a couple and that he drew his licensed weapon at the woman at her workplace in Central Trinidad.
After weeks of attempts to reach Ali by phone and WhatsApp without success, he was approached by the Express following the swearing-in ceremony for councillors at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation yesterday. He ducked the questions and instead posed for photographs. Approached a second time, he said he had no comment on the matter.
The Express also questioned Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed on whether he was aware that Ali was the subject of a police investigation. He responded that he was not aware and that he had no comment.
Meanwhile, members of the United National Congress (UNC) have distanced themselves from a social media post purporting to be signed by several MPs and party members criticising Ali’s alleged behaviour.
However, several UNC members interviewed by the Express yesterday vehemently opposed any type of abuse against women and stated that the police investigation must take its course.
Over the last three years, four police reports have been filed against Ali by a woman and her male companion, as reported exclusively by the Express on Monday.
The allegations involve threats against them, as well as harassment and common assault in which he allegedly drew his licensed weapon at the woman at her workplace in Central Trinidad.
A top senior officer in the Central Division assured the Express that the matter is being probed. The police are in possession of four reports made between September 2020 and April 2023 by both alleged victims, as well as statements. The officer said Ali would also be spoken to regarding the allegations.
The alleged victims have also filed a legal suit against Ali, represented by attorney Martin George.
A Facebook post by someone with the profile Kim Khan condemned the alleged actions of Ali, “even though our party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has supported him....These crimes affect many women across Trinidad and Tobago and we cannot have a person like this in our party commit these atrocities and not be called out and condemned. Signed by Vandana Mohit Marisa V Ramlogan, Marsha Lorraine Walker, Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Anita Haynes, MP Khadijah Ameen for St Augustine, Dinesh Rambally for Chaguanas West.”
Protecting our women
The Express contacted several of those who purportedly signed the post. Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said, “The only information that I am aware of, including what you supplied to me, is that which is from the public domain.”
He continued, “These are allegations which are extremely concerning to every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, myself included. The allegations are particularly disturbing to me because I have always tried to raise awareness of the greater need for the protection of women that is required in our society.
“The selection of candidates and confirmation of persons to hold public office always rests with the Political Leader and the Party’s National Executive (NATEX). Since the selection of candidates rests with NATEX, it is best placed to answer your inquiries.”
The Express reached out to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar via e-mail asking if she had been aware of the post and asked if she had spoken to Ali concerning the allegations.
The Express also enquired whether the party was looking at any course of action pending the outcome of the police investigation. However, up to last night there was no response.
A duty to investigate
Marsha Walker, UNC’s former local government candidate for Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta, told the Express, “As someone in public life, especially in the political environment where an entirely new life can be falsely created for you by paid agents of political opponents, it is so difficult to simply make pronouncements on stories read in the newspaper. I am, however, disappointed that the TTPS seems to have dropped the ball, if these reports do, in fact, span over three years. This, in my opinion, is more important than whether or not the person wears yellow.”
Walker added, “The TTPS has a duty to investigate these allegations with utmost urgency given the state of violence against women in our country. As for Mr Ali, let the law take its course, if he’s guilty then he should stand the full consequences until such time the Constitution affords him certain rights.”
And in a brief telephone conversation on her way to the court, Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said she did not endorse any post and would let “the police investigation take its course”.
UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo and MP for Oropouche West, who had been e-mailed a few months ago by one of the victims about the allegations surrounding Ali, said yesterday, “The law must take its course and that is what I have a preference for.”
He said the matter had been brought to the attention of relevant party members and the police were conducting their investigation.
The Express called MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen, but she didn’t answer. She later send a WhatsApp message, “Missed your call, kindly message.”
The Express then sent the social media post and Ameen stated that she was “looking into it,” but did not respond after that.
The Express also sought answers from Dr Roodal Moonilal, who did not respond.
A WhatsApp message was also sent to UNC’s Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes before noon yesterday, but she had not responded by late afternoon.