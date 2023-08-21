UNC councillor under police radar

OVER the last three years, four police reports have been filed against newly-elected United National Congress (UNC) councillor Adrian Ali.
The allegations are threats against the life of a woman and her male companion, as well as harassment and common assault in which he allegedly drew his licensed weapon at the woman at her workplace in Central Trinidad.
Ali was re-elected councillor for the district of Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah in last Monday’s local government election.
One of the alleged victims told the Express they had written to a top UNC member last year about the incidents and even sought the services of an attorney, but that no one, including the police, answered their appeals for assistance.
In December of last year, a whistleblower submitted an e-mail to several UNC members detailing these allegations, as well as another in August this year to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Dr Roodal Moonilal.
Before last Monday’s election, the councillor was contacted by the Express several times by phone, and several questions were sent to him via WhatsApp.
Voicemail messages were left for him to contact the Express or respond to the questions via WhatsApp regarding the allegations made by the man and woman, but he did not respond.
Efforts were again made to contact him several times after the election, but no response was received.
Transparency and fairness
The police reports span from September 2020 to April 2023 in which one of the alleged victims reported that “my friend had been calling the police station in June this year trying to contact the officers as Ali had been calling my friend’s work many times, but no one has contacted us to date and my friend is very scared”.
However, a senior police officer in the Central Division, who was contacted by the Express before the election about the situation, assured that the matter will be thoroughly probed to determine why the police had slipped in their investigations into the police reports made against Ali.
“I will look into the matter and it will be actioned with urgency,” he said.
The senior officer, who also spoke with one of the alleged victims earlier this month, told the Express that they will “thoroughly investigate the matter involving all parties going forward to ensure there is transparency and fairness”.
One of the alleged victims, who the Express reached out to and who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that they had attempted to handle the problem through legal channels with their attorneys by filing a civil action against the councillor through his lawyers, but that fell through subsequently and things began to escalate once more.
“We all wanted this to end, we wanted him to stop blackmailing her and distributing private photos which he took surreptitiously. So, in 2022, Ali’s attorneys had drafted a non-disclosure agreement with a commitment to stop calling or threatening us, and we were willing to get this done and move on,” the alleged victim added.
One of the alleged victims said the councillor’s legal side “prolonged the non-disclosure agreement being finalised and delayed many times. My friend who is the other victim became fearful as legal threats were sent to her that she would face legal action for Ali’s loss of opportunity if he was not selected to run in the election for the UNC and then Ali’s lawyers followed up with a pre-action protocol letter.”
High Court action
The alleged victim said the councillor’s attorney, Samantha Singh-Poona, then followed up with a pre-action protocol letter in March 2023 in which they indicated that both victims had discussed and disclosed details to third parties.
The letter which the Express obtained from another source said, “As such there is no guarantee that your client through herself and/or her servants and/or her agents shall abide and/or comply with the terms of any agreement. In this regard our client is no longer willing to execute the agreement between the parties.”
The letter by Singh-Poona ended, stating, “Nonetheless, it must be reminded that any disclosure of the contents of this matter to the general public and/or further persons will result in the necessary High Court proceedings being instituted against your client without notice.”
The Express reached out to Singh-Poona for comment on the matter, but received no response despite leaving voicemail messages on her cellphone and calling her office on August 10 and 11. The Express also sent her a list of questions to address via WhatsApp about her client’s alleged behaviour.
Attorney Martin George, who took up the matter late last year for one of the two victims from their former attorney, told the Express, “We actually got Mr Ali to a point where they would have agreed to certain things in order to put the matter to rest. There were deadlines and conditions they were to satisfy and would have given both our clients and the male victim peace of mind and assurance. However, to the best of my recollection at the last minute they reneged on that agreement.”
No comment from Kamla
One of the alleged victims said that during the legal back and forth they had raised concerns about the councillor and the incidents in an e-mail to UNC MP for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo and chairman of the party in August 2022 which the Express obtained.
Tancoo responded on August 3, 2022, in an e-mail saying, “I have received an e-mail from you making serious allegations against one Adrian Ali. I note that you have advised that you have contacted the police in this regard which I believe is the proper course of action in the described circumstances. I have forwarded your e-mail to the general secretary and political leader for their information. Unfortunately, I am out of the jurisdiction at present and will be out until 14th August. Please advise what further action you recommend that I take.”
The Express also obtained a detailed e-mail communication between a whistleblower and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal regarding the allegations against the councillor.
On Wednesday, August 9, the Express informed Persad-Bissessar about the allegations against the councillor, as well as the e-mail contact Tancoo had with one of the alleged victims.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar responded saying, “Please send e-mail you reference. Thanks.”
On August 10 and 11, e-mail was again sent to Persad-Bissessar asking for comment and informing her that the Express had been informed that one of the victims’ prior lawyers had spoken to her about the matter last year and an additional comment was needed on this. She has not responded.
Questions were also sent via WhatsApp to Dr Moonilal on August 10 though they were delivered and read as evidenced by two blue ticks. He did not respond.