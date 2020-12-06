UNC cuss-out claims

Tempers flared and a cuss-out allegedly occurred yesterday as tensions grew on the United National Congress’ (UNC) internal elections day.
UNC councillor for Aranjuez/Warner Village Amit Sooknanan claimed that UNC leadership contender Vasant Bharath told him to “f*** off” after he (Sooknanan) confronted Bharath about wearing a T-shirt with his Lotus voting symbol on it.
There were two slates for the election — the Lotus team led by Bharath and the Star team led by incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Bharath categorically denied that he cursed Sooknanan and said it was the Star members who were behaving badly.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Sooknanan said just before 8 a.m. he went to the Aranjuez Community Centre at Mehalal Street, where he saw Bharath wearing a UNC jersey with the Lotus symbol.
He said he immediately confronted Bharath and told him he could not do that and he also alerted the presiding officer.
“ I told Mr Bharath that what he is doing is wrong and, to avoid any issue, I told him let us both exit the polling station,” he said.
Sooknanan claimed Bharath began “throwing slangs”.
He said Bharath left, but returned shortly after with his wife, who was also wearing the Lotus symbol.
Sooknanan said he confronted Bharath again and reiterated he could not be wearing symbols and influencing votes.
“He cursed me when he came outside, I told him he should know better being a senior member of the UNC. He pulled down his mask and told me to ‘f*** off,” said Sooknanan.
He said at this point tensions increased and members of the Star team became rowdy as Bharath threw insults.
“I had to hold back a lot of people because they wanted to fight and confront this abuse,” he said.
Sooknanan said he is disappointed that Bharath would behave in such a manner as he’s aspiring to lead the party.
Bharath: I didn’t curse him
In his defence, Bharath said the sequence of events as outlined by Sooknanan was not true.
“I didn’t curse him. I was there this morning and they started to make a lot of noise regarding me wearing my Lotus T-shirt and I said to them there’s nothing either in the UNC constitution of the party nor in the election rules that prohibits anyone from wearing anything. I could wear red, green, blue, a shirt with a horse... There is nothing that prevents us from wearing it and they started to get on,” Bharath said in a telephone interview with the Express.
He said he never used expletives but he did indicate that he was not breaking any rules by wearing the Lotus symbol.
Bharath said it was the Star team who became confrontational.
“They were starting to misbehave and get on and started to shout in the background and so on. I continued to speak to the media and then afterwards I walked off. Of course, I didn’t curse him, but I may have said to him ‘look, this is why the UNC is in this condition that it is in’ and that’s it,” he said.