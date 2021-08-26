THE Opposition UNC has maintained that it does not support the Government’s extended State of Emergency (SoE).
The UNC made the statement yesterday, amid questions on social media, as to why its MPs abstained rather than voted against Government’s motion to extend the SoE in the Parliament on Wednesday.
The UNC had stated its objection to an SoE extension and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday encouraged supporters to protest by honking their car horns outside the Red House in Port of Spain when the SoE motion was debated.
The House of Representatives passed the motion after 7 p.m. on Wednesday with 21 Government members voting for, while all 18 Opposition members in the House abstained.
Some people took to social media to ask why the UNC MPs chose not to vote “no”.
In a statement yesterday afternoon, the UNC said the Government “continues to use the Parliament to lie to the people of this country and deflect attention from their failures and incompetence”.
“Let the record show that the UNC has no part in this historic travesty of public health and safety, this economic destruction and this violation of democracy,” the party stated.
“The UNC did not support the extension of the state of emergency, does not support the extension of the state of emergency, and will not support the extension of the state of emergency. This is entirely on Keith Rowley and the PNM.”
The statement did not say why Opposition members abstained.
It said the Government was constitutionally empowered to extend the SoE and cite the public health ordinances against Covid-19, as well as data on the death and infection rates, in justifying its decision.
The SoE includes a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Thanks to supporters
The UNC insisted it was “making it abundantly clear that we are vehemently opposed to the extension of the state of emergency, and that we did not support the extension when the motion was laid in Parliament”.
“We thank all of our supporters and citizens who bravely expressed their opposition to the extension in whatever form they could, when the State has near-unlimited power. We salute our soldiers,” said the UNC.
“At the same time, however, the United National Congress refuses to be drawn into the PNM’s blame-game melodrama in Parliament.”
The Opposition said in Wednesday’s debate, it “held the Government accountable for failing to provide any evidence to justify the extension and restriction on citizens’ rights and freedoms.
“Furthermore, they failed to provide any empirical data showing that the SoE had achieved the desired objective.”
The UNC said the Prime Minister must be held responsible for the “full consequences” of the SoE, adding that it “refused to put itself in the position of being blamed for the PNM’s mismanagement of the Covid pandemic”.
The party said the Government “refused the Opposition’s call to make our fight against Covid and for our economic survival a truly joint national effort in this historic battle”.
“Instead of telling the population how another three months of a state of emergency would bring about different results, Rowley again resorted to maligning the Opposition with a ludicrous claim that we had no concern for frontline healthcare workers,” said the UNC.