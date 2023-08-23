UNC GOES TO COURT

The United National Congress yesterday filed an election petition in the High Court to determine whether its candidate, Nicole Gopaul, should have been validly elected and returned for the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk in the August 14 local government election.
The petition, accompanied by several affidavits and a bundle of letters from the UNC and Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), were presented by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran on behalf of his client, Denicia Natalia Gopaul-Jones, a voter from the district.
After two recounts, the EBC declared there was a tie in the election for the seat between Gopaul and the PNM’s candidate, Autly Llewelyn Granthume.
At the centre of the court matter is one ballot—which was rejected by EBC officials in the recount, and which the UNC has argued was in favour of Gopaul and therefore she would have been the clear winner with 1,429 votes.
The petition stated the EBC acted unlawfully and illegally in rejecting the disputed ballot. The returning officer indicated it was rejected on the basis that it was not initialled on the back by the presiding officer.
The election petition is asking the court to determine whether Gopaul received the highest number of votes cast and was therefore validly elected as a councillor for the district.
The petition also counters the EBC’s decision to have a fresh election for the district and not have the election declared void. The petition further asks the court to determine that the disputed ballot was valid in favour of Gopaul.
Shifting the goalpost
The petition stated that at both recounts, Gopaul’s representatives submitted that there was no lawful justification for invalidating the said ballot because the intention of the voter was clear and the failure and/or omission of the presiding officer to initial same was not a lawful basis for rejecting the ballot.
“At best, this was but a mere administrative irregularity on the part of the EBC’s official that could not disenfranchise the voter who exercised his/her right to vote in favour of the candidate of his/her choice,” stated the petition.
The petition stated further that the EBC official was duty-bound to mark this ballot with a “Q” to indicate that the ballot’s status is that it was “queried” by a party.
The failure to do so could hardly convert what is clearly a queried ballot into an “unqueried” or unquestioned one, stated the petition.
It added that the disputed ballot cannot be considered as falling within any of the categories of ballots which should be rejected under Election Rule 97(2), and the mere reason that it did not bear the initials of the presiding officer is not a basis for disqualifying it under those rules.
The petition also accused the EBC of shifting the goalpost with respect to the ballot.
It noted that in the EBC’s letter to the UNC on Saturday, it stated the ballot was rejected because it did not bear the initials of the presiding officer.
It noted that in another letter on Sunday the EBC seemed to be suggesting the disputed ballot was a special ballot which was rejected because it did not carry a polling station number and did not bear the initials of any elected official and, as such, they had no choice but to reject the ballot.
The petition stated that if the EBC’s officials failed to initial the disputed ballot, the procedure for special voting outlined in the rules is “so tight that in the absence of a discrepancy which suggests that the disputed ballot is a fake, the respondent was obliged to give effect to the clear intention of the voter”.
It added that unless there is some exceptional basis for rejecting a vote on one of the statutory grounds prescribed in the act and rules, the court ought to save the vote because the overriding objective is to respect and give effect to the intention and preference of the voter.
The failure on the part of the EBC’s officials to initial the disputed ballot is not a prescribed ground for rejecting the disputed ballot, stated the petition.
It stated that the disputed ballot ought not to have been rejected and it should have been counted as a valid vote which would have resulted in Gopaul’s victory.
Misinformed and misguided
Attorney Siewsaran submitted a certificate of urgency to the court requesting that the matter be heard urgently.
He stated there is a serious risk that if the petition is not heard and determined in an expeditious manner, steps may be taken to hold fresh elections, thereby creating wastage of time, human resources, financial resources, energy that may not be necessary.
“In the circumstances, it is necessary for the Court to hear this Petition as a matter of urgency to ensure that resources are not expended unnecessarily in fresh elections,” he stated.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued a release yesterday stating that the UNC has every confidence in the Judiciary and will now await the outcome of these proceedings. In the interim, the UNC expects that the EBC shall not rush to hold a fresh election in an attempt to undermine the process of determination of the election petition, she said. Persad-Bissessar further questioned whether the public can have confidence in the EBC.
She said the EBC’s action was unacceptable, and the determination was misinformed, misguided and contrary to the principles of democracy.