UNC got the popular vote

The United National Congress (UNC) has won the popular vote by an impressive margin.
Preliminary results released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) yesterday indicated the UNC received 173,961 votes in Monday’s local government election, while the People’s National Movement (PNM) got 130,868 votes.
The UNC received 43,093 more votes.
This margin is even more remarkable, given the fact that the UNC contested 110 seats while the PNM contested all 141 seats.
And if one is to add the votes of the UNC’s accommodation partner, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), which received 15,997 votes, the UNC/NTA partnership received 58,820 votes more than the ruling party.
The NTA contested 31 seats and the UNC/NTA alliance received a total of 189,958 votes.
The total votes cast were 331,300 in the 141 electoral districts in Trinidad, out of a total electorate of 1,091,935 electors.
There were 996 rejected ballots.
Voter turnout was 30.34 per cent.
This is even lower than the 2019 local government election, in which the voter turnout was 34.7 per cent.
In that election, the UNC also gained the popular vote, getting 54.59 per cent, while the PNM won 43.26 per cent, with each party winning seven of the 14 corporations.
The UNC in that election received 202,584 votes while the PNM received 161,962.
Ka mla: No deadlock,
UNC overperformed
UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday the UNC had “overperformed”.
“The UNC fought 31 seats less than the PNM, and yet we have overperformed far and above the PNM which contested 141 seats, while we contested 110,” she stated.
The Opposition Leader noted that the UNC received more votes than all the other parties combined, consolidating the fact that it had overperformed.
Asked whether she saw the results as a vindication of the UNC’s “stand your ground” proposal, Persad-Bissessar said she preferred to say simply that the UNC’s message resonated with the electorate.
“I would put it a different way because I don’t want to boast or crow. I want to thank all those who voted for the UNC and who expressed confidence in the UNC and its accommodation partner, the NTA.
“I prefer to put it that way, rather than say it is a ‘vindication’. But I think people in the country are very concerned about the crime situation and people feel under siege,” she said.
She noted that the UNC outperformed all the other parties and said it is “very heartening and encouraging” that people placed their confidence in the accommodation of the UNC and NTA.
In an obvious reference to some of the headlines, she said: “We are not deadlocked... this is not a deadlock. Maybe in terms of the number of corporations, but your message has resonated with the majority of the population (who voted). The people have spoken. So whether it is seven/seven is not the issue, it is the number of people. That is what’s important.
“And all I can tell you is that we promise to work harder. For those who voted for us, we thank them; and for those who did not, we will show that we have a vision and a mission for a better Trinidad and Tobago and we have to work harder. That’s all it means for us.
“Of course, thanks and praise to God. We worked really hard and I think we fought a good campaign and good fight. We really made some serious inroads in traditional PNM strongholds, which is very encouraging. But we have to fight harder and do better.”
Persad-Bissessar said the concept of the seven/seven tie ignored the fact that some corporations were three and four times the size of smaller ones.
“So you win Point Fortin, but what are the numbers there... very, very small, and you compare that with Tunapuna/Piarco or Diego Martin, or with traditional areas like Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Princes Town, where there are huge numbers of voters.
“At the end of the day, you get a seven-seven tie, but when you look at the (total) numbers (of votes for the two parties) there is such a great disparity.”
She said this is where true local government reform should lie because it would give every voter equity and equality, especially in terms of resources.
She noted that when the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) was in office, it produced amendments to the Local Government Act to create more corporations, making the larger ones smaller so that there was a more equitable spread, but the idea was scrapped by the PNM government which succeeded that administration.
Persad-Bissessar also said she found it “passing strange” that in the Cocoyea/Tarouba seat, “where there was an issue of the tampering of the ballot boxes at the EBC office, UNC lost, even though in the other seats of the San Fernando corporation the party had gained votes”.
Cummings:
PNM did well
PNM general secretary and Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings said he preferred to restrict comment on the party’s performance to the fact that the PNM was able to retain the corporations it held before the election.
He noted some of the corporations had a larger electorate.
“For instance, the electorate in the city of Port of Spain might be smaller than the electorate in Sangre Grande, and that might account for some of that (disparity in the number of votes). But the PNM has done well,” he said.
PNM deputy political leader Colm Imbert, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, said the PNM and UNC each won 70 seats, with one seat tied.
The six Independent candidates—Vivian Johnson (Belmont South); Kathleen Wellington (Blanchisseuse/Santa Rosa); Irvin Samuel Felix (Hollywood); Kendall Michael Hagley (Mayaro South/Guayaguayare); Dixie-Ann Elliot (Pleasantville); and Gwendolyn Alana Charles (Valencia West)—received 128, 55, 57, 191, 140 and 96 votes, respectively.
The alpha-listing of the total votes received by each political party in the 2023 local government election, according to the EBC’s preliminary results:
Movement for Social Justice — 164
National Transformation Alliance — 15,997
People’s National Movement — 130,868
Progressive Democratic Patriots — 1,287
Progressive Empowerment Party — 5,930
Re-United Farmers’ Alliance — 1,041
The National Party — 45
Trinidad Humanity Campaign — 234
United National Congress — 173,961
Unity of the People — 110