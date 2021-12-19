UNC: Govt clueless on Covid

PEOPLE are dying from Covid-19 not because they have not been vaccinated but because of poor management at the nation’s health institutions and a “clueless” Minister of Health and Prime Minister, said former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh yesterday.
While he agreed that vaccination was an effective way to combat the virus, Gopeesingh said the rising death toll from the virus lay squarely at the feet of Government. The medical team headed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram is also to blame since they refuse to seek the advice of specialist doctors but were only relying on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Gopeesingh, a gynaecologist, was speaking during a virtual United National Congress (UNC) news conference, hosted by UNC Senator Anil Roberts.
He said the Dr Keith Rowley-led administration was committing “criminal negligence from the top down” because of its “woeful mismanagement” in the pandemic.
He said there were certain pharmaceuticals that could greatly reduce the mortality rate but for some reason, the State has refused to acquire those anti-inflammatory medications.
Also, there is a lack of equipment at the public health institutions.
“In this country we have people being treated for Covid-19 in tents,” he said. Not just that, but Gopeesingh said while one doctor should be caring for no more than four patients, in some instances one doctor is looking after up to 60 patients at a time.
And those doctors are not experienced but are juniors in the profession, he stated, pointing out that senior doctors were being placed on contracts and threatened with termination of their jobs “if they raise their voice”.
Roberts described this as “State-sanctioned murders at hospitals”. Gopeesingh went on to add that the medical team under Parasram may be skillful in “drawing colourful graphs and telling you how many beds are filled”, but was not in a position to effectively manage the pandemic.
“Maybe they will be good in vector control and so on,” he stated.
In his view, he said, the Board members of all the regional health authorities should also be fired and a commission of enquiry held into the death of each person who succumbed to the virus.
“Each time you hear someone die, it is comorbidity this and comorbidity that. What are those comorbidities - diabetes and hypertension? Just because someone has diabetes and hypertension they don’t have to die,” said Gopeesingh.