THE UNITED National Congress (UNC) has launched its virtual newspaper, The Checklist.
At the launch and unveiling of the publication transmitted via YouTube and the UNC’s Facebook page on Saturday night, public relations officer of the UNC Dr Kirk Meighoo said the name for the bi-monthly publication was aimed at being unique, non-traditional and politically strategic.
Meighoo said the political party publication was different from anything else that exists on the media landscape in the country.
UNC North-East co-ordinator Neil Gosine thanked the party’s political leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for her vision for the publication.
Of the thinking behind the e-newspaper, Meighoo said, “If you are going to launch a rocket or switch on a nuclear reactor, or perform major surgery, you need a checklist to avoid disaster. These are critical procedures and so is political activism and strategy. In modern political planning precise results can’t happen without a checklist or without everyone being on the same page.”
He said further, that a checklist was seen as an excellent mental tool to help organise personal and collective activity, and one that everyone can share to be on the same page.
“It shows concern for precision and organisation. In building powerful political brands there is great value in how much your tag can be expanded into actionable items such as ‘keep them in check, checks and balances, checkmate, check yourself, checkpoint, check into and check it out’,” said the UNC PRO.
Vice-chairman of the UNC’s public relations and publicity standing committee Shastra Maharaj said the publication was in accordance with the constitutional mandate of the political party to print, publish and circulate a regular party newspaper, newsletter and pamphlet in an effort to promote the aims and objectives of the party.
“Therefore, our vision statement of The Checklist is to educate, inform, inspire and motivate Trinidad and Tobago towards achieving our true potential of becoming a thriving and united nation,” said Maharaj.
The public can access the e-newspaper via its website as well as the UNC’s Facebook page, app and website, as well as through subscription via e-mail, said secretary of the public relations and publicity standing committee Kamla Phagoo.
Phagoo added that interested readers may also contact UNC constituency offices for more information and assistance.
She said the publication was a medium for “voices to be heard, an avenue for persons to come forward and express themselves”.
“Most importantly, it is a forum where we can fight for our democracy and get our voices out there,” said Phagoo.
Meighoo added, “Sometimes people complain that the media do not cover a lot of areas and events in the country and especially things that are done in Opposition areas. It (media coverage) is concentrated around Port of Spain very much and everything that reaches the newspaper does not necessarily reflect what is going on in the country.
“One of the advantages is that it is free for now and you can read it anywhere. There are a vast number of articles, news, editorials with 24/7 access. Online news can be updated instantly and provide you (the reader) with real-time updates. It is customised for the UNC population, our team and the general public to get a feel of the political atmosphere. It is very important now for us to see and access what is going on in Trinidad and Tobago. This is why we need The Checklist,” he said.
Meighoo said his inspiration for the title of the publication was meant to “break the norm” from traditional titles such as The Observer or The Sun.
“It’s a new name for a new approach to the news,” said Meighoo. “We are living in a time when so much that is traditional is not done any more. So why follow the media models? We do not.”