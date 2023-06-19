...UNC leader disregards calls to step down

Calls for her to step down and make way for new blood do not faze Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In this election season, there continue to be calls from former senior United National Congress (UNC) members for Persad-Bissessar to step down as UNC leader.
Asked yesterday if she takes offence at the criticisms levelled against her, Persad-Bissessar said the voice of the people is the voice of God and her place as leader comes from the membership.
“You must take criticisms and praise with the same open-mindedness and grace. Look at both objectively, extract what you can use to improve yourself and make the necessary adaptations. Too many people mistake criticism for insults and miss the opportunity for reflection and improvement,” she said.
“It is the UNC membership who put both them and I into office. I have never felt ashamed of our membership. I have never ever felt sorry that I came from a rice lagoon in Penal. I have never felt ashamed to return to show love to the people who sacrificed in those rice lagoons to uplift me. I always offer love to every member of the UNC family. Can they say that about themselves?” she added.
Asked if there will be any partnerships with other political entities for the August 14 local government election, Persad-Bissessar said while the future of the UNC will be bright, they must consider people who are unrepresented and have no voice in Parliament.
“I know that the UNC is strong, but that strength must be used to uplift all. A percentage of the population do not vote because they do not feel they belong in the UNC or PNM. I accept that. That’s their right to choose. They are left unrepresented because they believe their vote will not matter. The PNM will never work with these people because the PNM only cares about domination,” she said.
She added: “The UNC is the only national party that would welcome them and say ‘let’s work together’. We have done it before. We are in discussions with other parties willing to fight the local government election alongside the UNC as a united force. If we can achieve this, no matter the result of the elections we will work together over the next two years to fight the next general elections as a united force,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said she could not have made a coalition a reality before the 2020 elections because she needed to make many changes to the UNC and get the party running properly as a meritocracy.
“The party’s systems are operating optimally, all arms are fully functional, and the rank-and-file supporters finally have upward mobility within the organisation’s structure. The days when the rank-and-file members were being used and abused by a select, entitled and undeserving few are over,” she said.