UNC MP CHARGED

Opposition MP David Lee has been granted $1 million bail on two criminal charges—one of fraudulently receiving a tax exemption of $1.4 million, and the other for conspiracy to defraud.
The charges were in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 and whether the tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.
Investigators approached officials at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday morning for instructions on how to proceed, and they were given the green light to lay two charges against Lee.
Lee was then detained, brought before a Justice of the Peace, and charged.
He was granted bail of $1 million to cover both charges and released.
The matter is expected to be heard before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 12, and Lee is to be represented by a team of attorneys including Wayne Sturge, Devesh Maharaj, Alexia Romero and Kandace Nahous.
The Sunday Express reported in August that Lee, the UNC’s MP for Pointe-a-Pierre, had been questioned by police in connection with the purchase of a $2.344,752.16 million Mercedes-Benz AMG, and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.
The investigation surrounded Lee’s parliamentary privilege of exemption from paying taxes on the purchase of a vehicle.
Lee was granted exemptions in the sum of $1,416,292.65 for the purchase of the Mercedes-Benz. That exemption was granted on May 23, 2019, and included $293,094.02 in value added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.63 in Customs duty.
A police probe was ordered to determine whether Lee used the exemptions to benefit a South-based businessman and UNC financier, and whether Lee was ever in possession of the vehicle.
All Members of Parliament are exempt from paying motor vehicle tax, VAT and Customs duties on new or used vehicles imported every two years under the Salaries Review Commission (SRC).
However, the vehicle is not to be sold during the two-year period or half of the taxes are to be repaid.
Background
In wrapping up the budget debate in 2020, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had called on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to ask Lee whether he used the tax exemption privileges to purchase in 2019 “the most expensive car of all Members of Parliament, probably in the history of this Parliament, Madam Speaker, a four-litre Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 valued at $2.3 million”.
Imbert said then that Lee had accessed a benefit of $1.4 million in tax and duty concessions—four times more than the benefit accessed by most other MPs for a vehicle. He said Lee hardly ever drove the car to Parliament, if at all.
Imbert said this luxury car was imported out of New Zealand and not from a local agent.
“It begs the question as to whether such an approach to such an expensive car purchased voids the requirement for submission of a declaration of source of funds to the (Financial Intelligence Unit),” he said.
He said if a person goes through a local car dealer, that person has to fill out a source-of-funds document. Imbert asked a “general question—if a car is purchased by an MP with a substantial benefit in kind, such as $1.4 million in tax concessions, but it’s used almost instantly by an unrelated private citizen from day one—is that a breach of the travel benefits afforded to MPs?”
On October 19, 2020, Persad-Bissesar came to her MP’s defence, saying Lee had done nothing illegal.
In an interview with the media, Persad-Bissessar said Lee “has not broken any law. He has done nothing illegal. That was a facility afforded according to the law at that time. It is still the law”.
| The charges
1. During the period of 24th March, 2019 and 8th June, 2019, in the Island of Trinidad, DAVID LEE a Member of Parliament conspired with HUGH LEONG POI to defraud the State of Trinidad and Tobago of the sum of $1,416,292.65 by;
a. DAVID LEE applying for and obtaining tax exemptions in the sum of $1,416,292.65 on the purported purchase by the said DAVID LEE of a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Wagon motor vehicle;
b. DAVID LEE having falsely represented that his purchase of the said Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Wagon motor vehicle was for the use and benefit of said DAVID LEE in the performance of his official duties, when in fact that vehicle was being purchased by HUGH LEONG POI for his use and benefit, HUGH LEONG POI not being entitled to such exemptions.
2. During the period of 24th March, 2019 and 24th May, 2019, in the Island of Trinidad, being in a Public Office as a Member of Parliament Falsely and Dishonestly applied for and obtained tax exemptions in the sum $1,416.292.65 for the purported purchase by the said DAVID LEE of a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Wagon motor vehicle for his use and benefit in the performance of his official duties, knowing that the vehicle was being purchased by HUGH LEONG POI and knowing that the said HUGH LEONG POI not being entitled to such exemptions.