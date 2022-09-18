Opposition MP Saddam Hosein says there should be an enquiry into why only nine murder matters were determined in one year (2020-2021) when murders total more than 400 annually.
Speaking yesterday at the United National Congress (UNC) weekly news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office, Hosein said this statistic is alarming and shocking.
He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sought to use the Judiciary as a “scapegoat” for the crime situation but there are factors that have resulted in this delay in justice.
According to the statistics he provided to the Express which came from the Judiciary, statistics were also low with respect to other matters determined such as rape, sexual assault, fraud and corruption.
Hosein said blame cannot fall squarely at the Judiciary as one of the drivers of the slow pace of justice is the backlog at the National Forensic Science Centre, which has some 42,000 samples waiting to be processed.
Hosein had filed questions to the National Security Ministry on the matters adjudicated on by the justice system and received a response dated April 2022.
He said the data showed that for the law term 2020-2021, only nine murder matters were determined.
The document showed that for the previous year 2019-2020, 23 murder matters were determined.
Hosein said the determination rate of nine is unacceptable.
He said the Judiciary cannot function on its own, as it requires the police and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to bring the indictment and charges for matters to be determined.
Hosein said the National Forensic Science Centre falls under the purview of the National Security Ministry.
“If Sherlock Homes, Minister (Fitzgerald) Hinds, is saying that guns are the major cause for murders in Trinidad and Tobago, in order for there to be a safe prosecution for a murder charge based on a shooting, the murder weapon being the gun must be processed by the Forensic Science Centre,” he said.
He said the centre would give a ballistic evidentiary report to the court that the instrument used is in fact a firearm.
Hosein said he had filed another question to the National Security Minister, asking how many ballistic samples were submitted to the Court and the average time period for the submission of the reports.
He said he was advised that some of these ballistic reports take between one and 60 days but there is a backlog of 42,000 samples to be tested.
This, he said, tells how many cases are being adjourned repeatedly because the prosecution is not ready given that the ballistic report is not available.
Hosein said he also asked about DNA samples and certificates of analysis.
He said there are a total of 32,784 DNA samples awaiting testing at the Forensic Science Centre.
“The DNA samples during the period under review September 2015 to February 2022 for DNA analysis were based on priority. Unfortunately, however, the DNA lab was not operational during the period March 8, 2018 to September 3, 2021, which contributed to a significant backlog of prioritised and non-prioritised cases,” he read from a document.
This, he said, indicates that for a period of three years the DNA lab was not functional.
Hosein said the Prime Minister, who sits as head of the National Security Council, cannot be telling the nation that his Government is serious about crime when the DNA lab has not been operational for three years.
He further pointed out there is a gang and gun problem in this country as the Government had provided statistics stating there are 134 gangs in this country as of 2020.
Hosein said being a gang leader in this country is a criminal offence and if it is known there are 134 gangs, these members should be arrested.
“For the period 2022 they have reported there are 1,462 gang members in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said, questioning why they were not being prosecuted.
Hosein said he also asked a question as to how many charges were laid under the Anti-Gang Act of 2022 and “would you believe that there is only one charge laid...one, there are no convictions yet under this Act”.
In response to questions from the Express, Hosein said an audit and enquiry of the criminal justice system is needed.
Noting there have been several Joint Select Committee (JSC) enquiries in the Parliament before with respect to the Magistrates Courts, he said: “I think now is the time we should have a real enquiry into what takes place in the criminal justice system from the time of investigation all the way to the time of conviction.”
He said this should span from the Police Service, the DPP’s office, the Judiciary, public defenders, legal aid, and the prison system.