OPPOSITION Member of Parliament (MP) for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi yesterday made their first court appearance after being charged last month for allegedly conspiring to defraud the State in excess of $1.4 million in motor vehicle taxes.
The two appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle on the charges that arose from the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes Benz AMG G 63 car.
Lee was charged on September 16, and Leong Poi on September 21, by Snr Supt Wendell Lucas of the Financial Intelligence Branch (FIB).
Given that yesterday’s appearance was their first, the joint charges against them were officially read.
Lee is facing two charges of conspiring with Leong Poi on diverse days between March and June 2019 to defraud the State of $1,416,292.65 million by obtaining tax exemptions for the purchase of the car and falsely claiming it was for his use and benefit as an MP.
Lee is also accused of, between March and May 2019, and being in public office falsely and dishonestly applied for an exemption for the purchase of the vehicle knowing that Leong Poi, a firearms dealer, was purchasing the vehicle and knowing that he was not entitled to such exemption.
According to investigators, Lee was granted total exemptions of $1,416,292.65 on the car, which included $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.63 in customs duty.
At the hearing Lucas informed the magistrate that the police file on the investigation was partially completed and he will gave it forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) within one months’ time for a State attorney to be appointed.
Attorneys for the men also requested that they be provided with a summary of the State’s evidence as well as any station diary extracts and interview notes.
The summary was provided electronically during the hearing.
The two will next return to court on December 1.
Lee is represented by attorneys Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt and Alexia Romero, while Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, Samantha Ramsaran and Jose Young appear on behalf of Leong Poi.