UNC MP scoffs at prayers for crime

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally says the country has fallen victim to the “evil of incompetence”, which has contributed to widespread corruption and crime.
Speaking at the Opposition United National Congress press conference yesterday morning, Rambally said the homicide rate shows that the country was facing a plague on the level of a national crisis.
Referring to a statement made by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher in March while speaking at the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, that an evil had spread over the land, Rambally said the Commissioner had “started off on the wrong foot”.
“I do not blame Ms Harewood-Christopher with the very difficult task she is met with; she must manage an under-resourced and demoralised Trinidad and Tobago Police Service while this PNM (People’s National Movement) Government continues to attack its independence.
“However, I would offer a word of caution to Ms Harewood-Christoper, you have started off on the wrong foot by parroting this Rowley-led Government’s excuses for failing to instil public confidence that there is a serious plan to tackle violent crimes,” he said.
Rambally said this sentiment of “evil” had been echoed by Harewood-Christopher from statements made by PM Dr Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. He said her statement was part of a larger trend of passing blame for the country’s crime problem.
“If we allow the Commissioner to continue on her present trajectory we could very well face a situation where if we are being robbed, if criminals are breaking down your door and you dial 999 for help, instead of police officers being deployed with response team to help you, they will call upon you to join them in a prayer on the phone. They will tell you step on your knees and say a prayer while criminals are breaking down your doors and assaulting your family members. Perhaps we should just abandon the idea of developing this Forensic Science Centre and just call the local priest, imam or pundit to conduct forensic examinations,” he said.
Citing a ten-point plan outlined by Harewood-Christopher while speaking at a symposium co-hosted by the UWI Trade and Development Unit on Friday, Rambally said he wondered whether the Commissioner’s plan was an April Fool’s joke. He said that the plan was a “word salad,” and also represented that the TTPS was destitute of ideas.
“They seem reduced to putting a coat of paint on the time-worn methods that have passed down policing and have been proven to be useless,” he said.
Rambally said, “Maybe I should make a call on this Palm Sunday to all religious persons, all priests, imams, pundits, pastors, all churches, all temples, all mosques, all religious leaders, to pray in union and purpose to rid our beautiful country of this evil that is incompetence.”
Vindra Naipaul case: Incompetence
Rambally said that part of this incompetence fell squarely on the shoulders of the Attorney General’s Office and in particular current Attorney General senior counsel Reginald Armour.
He said the investigation of the “missing file” that resulted in the State’s failure to defend a malicious prosecution case involving the nine men accused of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder was an abuse of power and a waste of tax-payer dollars on the part of the Government.
He said that Naipaul-Coolman’s relatives had yet to see justice for her murder while the accused had been awarded approximately $20 million.
“There is no justice for this lady, no justice her family can ever achieve and here it is the entire republic. The entire citizenry of Trinidad and Tobago we are going to have to foot a bill of $20 million because of the incompetence of Reginald Armour…”
“I want to put it squarely on AG Armour and Prime Minister (Keith) Rowley that this is a big waste of taxpayers’ money. That is what this is and this is what we have to put up with. I want to say, what we are witnessing, having to go through an interim report to be followed by a final report, is what I class as state abuse of power. This is where the Government is abusing its power to cover up its incompetence,” he said.
Rambally said that at the Attorney General’s Office and various ministries, there were delegated staff charged with receiving and storing documents. As such, he said, the file’s disappearance was a testament to this incompetence.
Responding to Armour’s previous statements about the disappearance as being “sinister”, Rambally questioned why action had not been taken at an earlier date to contest the case’s judgement.
“You have all of these systems, and you mean to tell me there is a mix up and using language like ‘sinister’. The incompetence is at your own doorstep. What we have noticed is that they filed an application between last Sunday and today to set aside the default judgement.”
“What had happened is that it was told to them long before that if you have concerns about this default judgment, that if you have concerns about this default judgment and you think something is sinister, you should apply to set aside the judgment. If you knew, AG Armour, that there was something that sinister, why didn’t you move right away to set it aside?” he said.
“What the hell is taking place in this country under AG Armour, they say mix up documents, it doesn’t end there, you know. It boils down to this is worse, AG Armour is making a worse excuse than a child saying, ‘dog ate my homework’,” he said.