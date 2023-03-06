UNC MP takes up residents’ fight

UNITED National Congress Chaguanas West Member of Parliament Dinesh Rambally has slammed the actions of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and promised to assist evicted residents of the Duncan Street apartments.
Rambally, an attorney, yesterday visited the residents of East Port of Spain who unsuccessfully resisted attempts by the HDC on Saturday to have five families evicted from the apartments located on Duncan Street, just off Independence Square.
He said, “I am convinced the employment of police alongside Housing Development Corporation officials is unlawful. The proper procedure was to serve them notice, take them to court and get a court order to remove them.”
Rambally also said he will be meeting with residents, who will come with a cache of documents, to an undisclosed office in Port of Spain today. Then he will be able to ascertain how best they can move forward and what assistance can be rendered to the disgruntled residents.
On Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m., HDC officials arrived at the location, in the company of police, and began removing doors and windows. In the aftermath of HDC’s arrival, some of the residents gathered old car tyres and debris, placed the items at the corner of Duncan Street and Independence Square, and set them ablaze.
The HDC said that it had the intention of demolishing the Independence Square housing development and revitalising East Port of Spain through urban development. But the move to relocate the residents was not one that would have taken them by surprise. In a media release on Friday, the HDC said the occupiers of the apartments had been given ample notice they were to be relocated.
Yesterday East Port of Spain activist Michael Morgan likened HDC to a “raging bull”.
Sadness over HDC eviction
Yesterday when the Express visited, Zephora Debellotte, 31, and her sister Shoreen, 29, watched helplessly as rain fell on household items like a living room set, which was partially covered with black plastic.
Zephora Debellotte said: “I don’t have anywhere to go. HDC did not give me a spot. I will have to go into renting. It’s about $2,600 and up to get a decent place. I am unemployed. I have three children, my sister and my aunt (Ann Marie Mendoza) and uncles living here. Yes, it’s overcrowded. But it’s our home. I am feeling sad. My stuff is getting wet.”
Chiming in, her sister Shoreen added: “It’s sad for us. We don’t know where to turn. We have not even eaten for the day. Big Sunday and we can’t cook lunch. They came and tossed out our stuff.” Shoreen also whispered quietly HDC officials had expressed compassion, but consensus among them was, “The eviction is bigger than us. We are operating based on instructions.”
Not voting PNM
Emerging from inside the house, her mother Colleen Mendoza said: “Our fridge and washing machine is getting wet at the back. Our plants and wares are outside. We are not voting PNM. (PM Dr Keith) Rowley is not thinking about us. He only cares about the Syrians. They will get a shocker from us. Watson Duke did not come when HDC was putting us out. But he came this morning. He has been in touch with us.”
She added: “We are law-abiding citizens. HDC should not be treating us so. Rowley should not be treating us like dogs. We deserve better.”