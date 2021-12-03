UNC: Naked, blatent lies

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of “naked and blatant” lies, maintaining yesterday he failed to declare a Tobago townhouse to the public via the Integrity in Public Life Act.
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein is now calling on the Integrity Commission as the only body authorised to clear the air on whether the PM properly declared his INEZ Gate property by indicating such on both Forms “A” and “B”, through which public officers must declare their assets to the Commission.
Form A is a “Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities”, while Form B is a Statement of Registrable Interests.
Form B states, “You are required to disclose under this section all properties (including land with building and land) in which you have a beneficial interest. The beneficial interest must be stated in a % (percentage).”
The $1.2 million townhouse at the upscale development at Shirvan Road, Mt Pleasant is co-owned by the Prime Minister’s wife, attorney Sharon Rowley. Information submitted to the Commission on Form A is confidential and accessible only by the person filing and the Commission.
Information on Form B is accessible by the public and the Opposition is questioning why the Prime Minister would have failed to include the townhouse on Form B, thereby informing the public of it.
The Opposition made the point at a news conference yesterday that Form B was mandatory and that former prime minister, Basdeo Panday, was jailed for failing to declare a London bank account he shared with wife, Oma Panday.
Rowley produced an image of a document at a news conference in Tobago yesterday, claiming that the information was his “Form A” declaration—where the townhouse was listed. He rubbished the Opposition’s claims and accused it of accessing private information from the Integrity Commission.
Hosein however said Rowley was seeking to “impugn” the Commission and dismissed the form produced by the PM, saying only the Commission is authorised to state the facts on the matter.
Form B, not A
The Opposition on Thursday wrote the Integrity Commission requesting an investigation into whether Rowley failed to disclose his acquisition of the INEZ Gate unit in February 2019 and also whether he did not disclose a “gift” and/or personal benefit in the form of a close to $500,000 discount on the unit. The property was said to have been listed for $1.68 million by developer Allan Warner, who Rowley has said was a personal friend. Hosein said Rowley has evaded the issue of Form B and dismissed what was produced by the PM as his Form A, saying Rowley could have produced any piece of paper.
The UNC Senator said Rowley had also failed to address the information that was placed in the public domain by the UNC, including that his daughter, Sonel Rowley, had also acquired a townhouse at INEZ Gate for $1.2 million that was originally listed for $1.6 million.
The Opposition has in the past weeks raised concerns that the PM’s relationship with Warner was unethical in that the businessman had benefited from State contracts.
Hosein said Rowley had admitted to Warner’s involvement in building a road at the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago—for which he said Warner benefitted over $5 million.
Others declared INEZ Gate
Hosein, who said Rowley used the Office of the Prime Minister to campaign for the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, said several other public officers had declared their townhouses on Form B.
He said Ingrid Lashley, chairman of the board of National Enterprises Limited (NEL) had declared her townhouse in 2019 and 2020.
Former chairman of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Newman George, who is also the husband of Speaker of the House, Bridgid Annisette-George, declared his ownership of a unit, Hosein said.
He noted that this declaration was made on Form B, which is accessible by the public and is required by law.
Similarly, Hosein said Central Bank governor Alvin Hilaire, declared his unit in the same development for three years from 2018 to 2020 and asked Rowley: “What were you hiding from the public?”
Lost credibility
The MP said Rowley cannot accuse the Opposition of “misleading” the public as it was relying on the information that was legally available, that is Form B.
Hosein said any statement by the PM that he, Hosein, had accessed private information on Form A was “a blatant lie and I deny those statements”.
He noted that Section 14 of the Integrity in Public Life Act states that the two forms must be filled out.
Hosein said the PM had admitted to not filling out Form B and said “it begs the question why you didn’t”.
He said the Auditor General’s report for 2019 and 2020 showed that Warner received a $5.3 million contract through his company, Warner Construction and Sanitation, exclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), for road work at the PM’s Tobago residence.
Calling on the Integrity Commission to act speedily, Hosein said, “Prime Minister, we do not believe you. You have lost all your credibility.”