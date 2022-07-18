UNC not easing up on Armour

THE United national Congress is keeping up the pressure on Attorney General Reginald Armour, even in the face of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (LATT) vote of confidence in the AG.
The UNC is adamant that Armour should be removed from office so the public’s trust and confidence can be restored in the rule of law and administration of justice.
“...We cannot afford to leave a matter of such national importance to dissipate like a seven-day wonder. To do otherwise is to run the risk of plunging Trinidad and Tobago into further legal disgrace and sending a message to everyone that this is a jokey country and we operate by vaps. This just cannot do,” UNC MP and shadow minister of national security Dinesh Rambally said yesterday during the UNC’s weekly Sunday news conference.
At a special general meeting of LATT on Friday, the majority of LATT attorneys who opted to vote were against the two motions that were brought against Armour by a group of 40 attorneys.
One of the motions expressed no confidence in the AG and the other called for Armour to resign as Attorney General.
The motions stemmed from Armour being “disqualified” by a Miami court judge in late April from further representing Trinidad and Tobago in a protracted Piarco International Airport multi-million-dollar civil asset recovery case.
Of the 551 members who voted, a total of 317 voted against the no-confidence motion, while 234 voted in favour.
As to the motion for Armour to resign, 241 voted for and 310 were against.
Armour had stated on affidavit that when he formed part of the team representing former minister Brian Kuei Tung between 2004 and 2008 in the Piarco corruption case at the Magistrates’ Court he was a junior counsel and “note-taker” and therefore had a minimal role in the proceedings. Armour was in fact senior counsel.
A Miami court on April 25 “disqualified” the AG and the United States law firm that was representing T&T, Sequor Law, from continuing to participate in the case.
Armour subsequently explained, via a full-page newspaper advertisement, that his initial affidavit to the court was prepared while he was in Europe on vacation with his family and he did not have access to his office records to fully recall the extent of his involvement in the local proceedings.
At Friday’s meeting, Armour denied deliberately misleading the Miami court, and maintained experiencing a “lapse in memory”.
He also offered an apology during the meeting.
‘This is not the end’
Rambally said yesterday that the recent LATT meeting was not the end of the matter, as Armour had not properly accounted for his actions or apologised to the public for his actions.
He added: “How is it that it became so easy for AG Armour to offer a belated apology to the Law Association. Mind you, the apology was not offered to you, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, although you are the ones ultimately paying for the Miami proceedings and the unnecessary appeal which has now been filed.
“Clearly, there is a recognition by AG Armour that he has done wrong. Too many questions remain unanswered in this matter. Whilst the legal profession may be content with an apology, restoration of the public’s trust and confidence in the rule of law and the administration of justice demands much more than an apology. Nothing less than the removal of Reginald Armour SC as Attorney General will suffice.”
He said he was eagerly awaiting the official transcript/record of the special general meeting from the Council of the Law Association.
Rambally said in mounting a successful defence before his peers at the meeting, the AG relied on several considerations, including his age and lapse of memory, the geographical location/physical space confinement at the time his evidence was given, testimonials from colleagues that “he was a good boy”, extensive references to scripture readings such as “to err is human” and “he who is without sin, cast the first stone” and “intentional downplaying of the serious infraction”.
He said had it not been for the Express’ exclusive reporting of the issue, Armour would not have accounted to the public in any satisfactory manner and citizens, whose taxes continue to fund this litigation, would still be in the dark.