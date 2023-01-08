UNC PICKS KHAN

Senior Counsel Israel Khan said yesterday he consented to be the Opposition United National Congress’ presidential nominee as a matter of “principle”.
In a phone interview with the Sunday Express, Khan explained why he agreed to be a presidential candidate, which is likely to be unsuccessful as the People’s National Movement has the parliamentary majority which would see their pick—Christine Kangaloo—becoming the nation’s seventh President.
Said Khan: “I consented first of all to be nominated and I am willing to serve my country. Not because they (the PNM) have the majority, let the debate take place in the Parliament and the people will eventually pass judgment on the politicians. It is a principled position I have taken.”
The Sunday Express asked Khan about a report dated August 2020 stating that he intends to join the UNC and that he supports Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership.
“This is totally false. I am not a UNC member, I am not a member of any political party. I was a member of the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction), I was a member of the ONR (Organisation for National Reconstruction) and when they joined the rest of the parties I became a member of the NAR and then I resigned in 1992 to devote time to my profession. I have never indicated that I support Kamla as the UNC leader and I never indicated that I was going to join the UNC. That is totally false,” he said.
Questioned on any concerns about possible bias given that he previously represented Persad-Bissessar in legal matters, Khan said there was none, as Persad-Bissessar was a client who paid her legal fees.
“I represented her in a matter that was a national issue, the Emailgate case. I was her lawyer, that was a private retainer, she paid me to represent her. I knew her from law school, I knew her from the NAR days and so on, but she was a paying client just as any other client so I represented her,” he said.
After the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) closed the Emailgate case, Khan had called on the police to investigate Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Khan reiterated that he had no party affiliation and speaks out on matters of national interest no matter who is at the helm.
“Just recently I castigated (Persad-Bissessar) for referring to certain senior counsel as CEPEP people, I went to town on her,” he said.
In 2012, while Kamla Persad-Bissessar was prime minister, Khan had penned an open letter to her, asking that she return the senior counsel “silk” status which was conferred to her by former president George Maxwell Richards on the recommendation of the then-People’s Partnership executive.
Khan has also been critical of the Rowley-led Government. In September 2021, Khan wrote an open letter where he wanted to “vociferously condemn” the PM for telling businessman Inshan Ishmael to “kiss my a..” in an e-mail exchange.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar earlier yesterday announced in a statement from the UNC that the party’s presidential nominee was Khan. Persad-Bissessar stated that the Opposition requested Government consider Khan as this country’s seventh President.
The former prime minister noted that on Friday the Opposition indicated its non-support for Senate President Christine Kangaloo on the basis that as a sitting PNM politician under the hand of the Prime Minister, serious issues would arise about apparent bias in decision-making.
“We stated our willingness to work towards a consensus nominee. To this end, we have proposed that Mr Khan be considered as the nominee for President,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
She added: “Given Mr Khan’s fiercely independent track record, significant experience within the legal fraternity as well as his dynamic contributions to our national development, we are of the view that he is a suitable candidate for this distinguished office.”
Speaking to the Sunday Express by phone yesterday in response to questions, Persad-Bissessar said they will urge the Government to re-consider Kangaloo and select Khan.
Persad-Bissessar said Khan has always proven to be unbiased and fiercely independent.
She said he has spoken out against her as well as Rowley.
“So no one can honestly say he is not fearless and independent-minded,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said in the event Government does not reconsider Kangaloo, the Opposition will nominate Khan as a candidate.
It takes 12 MPs to nominate a presidential candidate and the Opposition has more than 12 so they can nominate their own pick.
This happened before in 1997 between Arthur NR Robinson and Justice Anthony Lucky, and there was also a second presidential nominee in 2003 with George Maxwell Richards and Ganace Ramdial.
On January 20, 2022, when the Electoral College meets, there will be two presidential candidates—Kangaloo and Khan.
Given that the PNM has a parliamentary majority, Kangaloo is set to become the next President.
Persad-Bissessar maintained that Kangaloo, as a sitting politician, was not the right person to hold the highest position in the country.
“There have been a lot of negative responses to the proposal. I’m hoping that the Government will reconsider, in the event that they do not and they use their majority to push her forward, the country will have a rocky road ahead,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the issue of “apparent bias” comes up, given Kangaloo’s history.
She said the Office of the President was compromised under the tenure of President Paula-Mae Weekes and the Police Service Commission scandal, and the Opposition will continue to keep vigilant watch on these institutions.
“The Opposition has been vigilant not just with Paula but with others and we’ll call out wrongdoing where we see it. This particular proposed President (Kangaloo) has a history of being declared by the Privy Council in the Jwala Rambarran matter where she signed the order for him to be dismissed. The case went to the Privy Council and they said that the President was acting unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution,” she said.
She reiterated the need to have a consensus President where the Government and Opposition agree on a presidential candidate, given the state of Trinidad and Tobago today.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “I repeat we are a broken nation and there is need for healing. In fact at the meeting even the Prime Minister was saying there is need for a consensus candidate; so I hope they will reconsider and let’s see what happens. If not, we will put a nominee forward.”