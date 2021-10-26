The Opposition is planning to bring House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George before the courts for the “illegal guidelines” issued with respect to the impeachment motion against President Paula-Mae Weekes.
“We will be taking legal action. I serve notice on the unilateral, illegal guidelines used by the Speaker. That too is part of our Revolution,” said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the UNC’s virtual meeting on Monday.
In moving the motion last Thursday, Persad-Bissessar ripped apart the Speaker’s Guidelines which effectively shut down any debate and required Senators to vote and go.
Persad-Bissessar said last Thursday was not the end of the Opposition’s fight as she criticised the Independent Senators for voting with the Government against the motion which requested that a tribunal be established to investigate Weekes’ removal from Office under Section 36 of the Constitution.
Persad-Bissessar said the Independent Senators were acting like “barons and baronesses” and together with the Government they were protecting the “Queen”.
She said their actions resulted in the country being kept in the dark as to whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Weekes acted in concert to interfere in the Police Service Commission (PolSC) merit list for the post of Commissioner of Police.
“They did not want the President to be investigated. They voted to treat her like a queen who cannot be questioned. They voted to keep you in the dark, so that we can’t see all the wheeling and dealing in the nooks and crannies of the President’s House. For whatever reason, the Government and Independent Senators like it so,” she said.
She issued a message to the Independent bench, saying that the Opposition will not hold back in calling them out.
“When you stepped out of your crease to step into the political gayelle on behalf of the PNM we reserve the right and we will do so, to come back at you. Check yourself, we shall expose you,” she said.
She said there was a built-in problem with the Constitution in that Independent Senators are picked by the President.
She asked if these “so-called” independent Senators did not find it disgraceful that for the first time in this country’s history, there was no Police Commissioner or acting top cop.
“Do they not find it disgraceful that the country does not know whether the President and the Commission acted against the law in keeping the Merit List away from Parliament?” she asked.
She recalled that former prime minister Basdeo Panday had described Independent Senators as the “parasitic oligarchy”.
The President can pick anyone as an Independent Senator without scrutiny, Persad-Bissessar said.
“Relative unknowns are elevated and given the right to pontificate on Divali Nagar, to tell us what is ‘respectable’ and who is disgraceful because they are somehow above the rest of the people of this country,” said Persad-Bissessar.
Persad-Bissessar suggested that some of the Independents masks had slipped.
“One of them was as silent as a lamb in the Parliamentary Chamber last Thursday, now he has come out in the media to attack the Opposition,” she said.
She added: “I tell them all today, don’t hide behind headlines-pay your deposit and offer yourself to the people. Let the people choose you to talk for them in the Parliament.”
Guidelines issued by the Speaker
on October 19 on motion filed pursuant
to Section 36 of the Constitution:
1. Section 36 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago - Procedure for the Removal of the President from Office
Section 36 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (the Constitution) provides for the removal of the President from office. Section 36(1) of the Constitution states: “36. (1) The President shall be removed from office where—
(a) a motion that his removal from office should be investigated by a tribunal is proposed in the House of Representatives;
(b) the motion states with full particulars the grounds on which his removal from office is proposed, and is signed by not less than one-third of the total membership of the House of Representatives;
(c) the motion is adopted by the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of the Senate and the House of Representatives assembled together;
(d) a tribunal consisting of the Chief Justice and four other Judges appointed by him, being as far as practicable the most senior Judges, investigate the complaint and report on the facts to the House of Representatives;
(e) the Senate and the House of Representatives assembled together on the summons of the Speaker consider the report and by resolution supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of the Senate and the House of Representatives assembled together declare that he shall be removed from office.”
2. Section 36(1)(b)—Requirements for Notice of the Motion
g The Member shall deliver to the Clerk a copy of the proposed motion in writing.
g The motion must state with full particulars the grounds on which the proposal to remove the President is proposed.
g The motion must be signed by the Member, and signed in support by not less than one-third of the total membership in the House of Representatives.
g A motion for the removal of the President shall be deemed urgent and must be accorded priority over other business.
g Upon receipt of the notice of the motion, the Speaker shall cause a copy thereof to be delivered to the President and to all Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
g The Speaker shall summon the House of Representatives as soon as is reasonably practicable for an Extraordinary Sitting to dispose of the motion.
3. Proposal of Motion in the House of Representatives
g An Order Paper on which the motion is listed shall set out the grounds upon which the motion is being proposed, the name of the Member who is seeking to propose the motion in the House of Representatives and the names of the Members in support of the motion.
g No amendment to the motion proposed under section 36(1)(a) shall be permitted upon receipt of the motion by the Clerk, and any signature appended shall not be withdrawn.
g On the day set aside for the proposal of the motion in the House of Representatives, the Member shall propose the motion at any time after Announcements by the Speaker.
g The Member shall only propose the motion and state with full particulars the grounds as set out in the motion, on which the removal of the President from office is proposed.
g Following the proposal of the motion in the House of Representatives, the Members who signed the motion shall be required to confirm their support for the motion by standing in his/her place and confirming his/her signature when called upon by the Clerk to do so.
g After the motion is proposed and supported, without amendment or debate, the House of Representatives shall be suspended/adjourned for the convening of the Electoral College for the vote on the adoption of the motion in accordance with section 36(1)(c) of the Constitution.
4. Meeting of the Electoral College
g The Electoral College shall be a unicameral body consisting of all the Members of the Senate and all the Members of the House of Representatives assembled together.
g Section 28 of the Constitution provides for the convening of the Electoral College by the Speaker of the House, as Chairman.
5. Process of Accreditation
g Once the Electoral College has been assembled, the Clerk of the House will confirm the attendance of the Members assembled by virtue of a roll call.
6. Vote on the adoption of the Motion pursuant to section 36 of the Constitution
g In accordance with section 36(1)(c) of the Constitution, the motion requires a vote of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of the Electoral College.
g At the meeting of the Electoral College, the Chairman will call upon the Members of the College to vote on the adoption of the motion (without amendment or debate).
g The Clerk will call on each Member of the Electoral College to vote. Each Member may vote either “yes” or “no”. A Member who wishes to abstain from voting shall do so by remaining silent when called upon by name.
g The Chairman will then announce the result of the vote.
g The meeting of the Electoral College will be adjourned by resolution.
g The motion succeeds if it is adopted by the vote of at least two-thirds of the total membership of the Electoral College.
g If the motion is adopted by the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of the Electoral College, the Speaker shall forthwith inform the Chief Justice of the adoption of the motion by the Electoral College.
g The Speaker shall also forthwith inform the President of the adoption of the motion by the Electoral College.
g If the motion is defeated, the Speaker shall so inform the President, forthwith.
g A motion pursuant to section 36 of the Constitution shall not be proposed again in the same Session.