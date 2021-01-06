UNC ‘red flags’

Minister of National Security Stuart Young intends to write to the United States’ Department of Justice requesting a criminal probe into the leasing of a Sikorsky S76D helicopter by the former government.
“I intend to write to the Department of Justice as a representative of you, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, to ask them to commence a criminal investigation into the procurement of this contract,” Young stated yesterday afternoon at a news conference at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain.
The Government is being sued by Vertical Aviation LLC for breach of contract in a US court, which could cost taxpayers more than $100 million.
Young said when the current administration reviewed the contract, they observed several “red flags”, which raised questions on how the contract was even finalised.
“Firstly there was the waiver of sovereign immunity clause. What happened is the then-attorney general had advised the then-government that it was okay to waive the clause. Now this is an important clause, as it allows the government to have immunity in other countries.
“So, why is it that the UNC gave up the sovereign immunity? That was the first red flag. Then there was a second red flag, which is an even bigger one for me. The proposed terms agreed to contain a net lease clause.
“Basically, this prevents us, the people of T&T, from terminating this lease arrangement. So from the day you sign this lease arrangement, you are bound to pay the full extent of this contract.
“Another part of the contract which was disadvantageous—if you fail to pay the lease, then the lessor could have exercised a “put option” and could immediately call upon us, the people of T&T, to pay an exorbitant sum of money, about US$16 million, regardless of any costs already paid. These are massive red flags,” Young said.
Pound of flesh
Young said he would be requesting an investigation which may call upon “local players” as well as the lessor, Vertical Aviation LLC, to explain how such clauses were tendered and agreed to.
He noted that in the United States, there were key laws which treated with the process of entering contracts with foreign countries—namely the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act—and allegations of bribery.
This request was important, Young said, adding that Vertical Aviation LLC was intent on “extracting more than their pound of flesh” from the taxpayers of T&T.
“They’ve already been paid significant millions of US dollars (US$6.1 million in a settlement agreement), but intend on pursuing us further,” Young said.
He explained that the settlement was reached after the current administration, upon attaining office, realised the expenses of keeping the aircraft were far too exorbitant with the needs of the Government.
Young also denied any suggestions that the State had attempted to hide the aircraft, as claimed by Dr Roodal Moonilal.
He submitted that the aircraft was not utilised because it had been configured for executive use, not for law enforcement or military use, and costs to modify it would have been exorbitant.
Additionally, he noted that as of December 2015, the air worthiness certificates for the aircraft had expired, and therefore it ought not to have been utilised.
As a result, he said the aircraft in its current configuration was not something that members of the PNM administration wished to utilise, given the costs associated.
The Covid factor
According to Young, on August 12, 2014, Vertical Aviation LLC put a proposal forward, addressed to Garvin Heerah, the then-executive director of the National Operations Centre (NOC), to enter into an agreement for the lease the helicopter.
Eight days later, Heerah signed the proposal agreeing to the terms as specified. A note was taken to the National Security Council on September 16, 2014, and by November, the said council had considered and confirmed the contract.
Part of the contract included a monthly lease of the helicopter at US$139,500 for a five-year period.
This did not include costs of pilots, training, maintenance, insurance or any other costs, but just the aircraft itself, Young said.
The NOC was eventually absorbed by the SSA in December 2015. However, the organisation soon realised the lease was draining over TT$800,000 a month of taxpayers’ money for an aircraft that was not in use and, as such, legal advice was sought.
In October 2016, the SSA recommended that negotiations be postponed, pending a determination by the office of the Attorney General on if the lease could be, and should, be terminated.
This was when the clauses were discovered. And after attempts to resolve the contract, the matter was brought up before a New York court.
Eventually, a settlement agreement was reached of US$6.5 million, with an agreement to return the aircraft to the company, the costs of this enterprise to be shouldered by T&T.
However, while this was being organised, the world was afflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Covid-19 then happened and we had difficulty in being able to prioritise the sums of money to get this helicopter back to where they wanted it, either Canada or the USA, given what was needed for the people of this country during this time and the amount of funds that would have been available. So this was not made a priority.
“As well as there were other difficulties with borders being closed, and in this global pandemic, the ability to get persons to get what needs to be done in terms of crating, freighting and the general process and persons needed to get the helicopter to where it was desired to be during this period of time,” Young said.