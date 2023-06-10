UNC screens for Tunapuna today

THE United National Congress (UNC) is moving with pace and to date has screened candidates to contest eight of 14 local government regional corporations.
UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John, who sits on the party’s election screening committee chaired by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, told the Express that candidates will today be screened for the ninth corporation and the process continues into next week.
John said the committee screened candidates for the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on June 1.
On June 3 they screened persons for the Chaguanas regional Corporation and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.
On June 7 contenders for the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation and the Princes Town Regional Corporation were questioned.
On June 9 the committee screened candidates for Point Fortin and Arima Regional Corporations.
Today, June 10, the committee will screen persons for the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
John said there is “great diversity” in the cadre of people coming forward with a combination of new faces and incumbents wishing to return.
The local government election is set to take place on August 14.
The last local government election took place in 2019 with a 7-7 tie—the UNC copping seven corporations and the People’s National Movement (PNM) winning seven.
UNC deputy leader Khadijah Ameen said many young people are coming forward.
“It is a good sign to see young professional people offering themselves at the local government level and most of them are paying that interest because they are feeling the hurt from the PNM and seeing the damage the PNM is causing this country and want to make a difference,” she said.
A release from the UNC yesterday stated that, in an overwhelming display of support and enthusiasm for the party, hundreds of supporters turned up at the party’s headquarters at Mulchan Seuchan Road in Chaguanas to support their candidate of choice for the screening process on Wednesday.
The party stated that 65 persons were screened for positions of councillors and aldermen, with the intensive screening process beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening and ending at 3 a.m. the following morning.
“What was most heartening was the overwhelming expression of interest from young bright persons, from all walks of life, including many young women, who are seeking to represent the party. Judging by the vibrant scenes during our screening process it is abundantly clear that the future of the United National Congress is brighter than ever,” stated the UNC.
The UNC stated that under the astute leadership of Persad-Bissessar, the party is “stronger than it has ever been and is well on its way to victory at the polls come August 14, 2023”.