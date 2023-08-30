UNC seeks legal advice

The United National Congress (UNC) is seeking legal advice on whether it should file an election petition in the High Court over the Arima Northeast seat in the Arima Borough Corporation.
An election petition was filed last week in the court, challenging the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) decision to declare the Lengua/Indian Walk results void due to a tie and call a fresh election for the seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
And the UNC is now contemplating legal action for the Arima Northeast district.
By letter dated yesterday (August 29), UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai wrote to EBC Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope, calling on her to provide answers to pertinent questions relating to the ballots and recount process which resulted in the EBC declaring that People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Kim Garcia had won by one vote.
Kanhai outlined what transpired at the close of polls following the local government election on August 14.
He said the first count resulted in a tie, with the PNM and UNC candidates receiving 623 votes each.
The letter noted that two rejected ballots were cast for the PNM in Polling Division (PD) 2015 and PD 2030 while one rejected ballot was cast for the UNC in PD 2035-02.
Kanhai said that after the general recount on August 17, UNC candidate Jairzinho Domingo Gustav Rigsby was declared the winner with one more vote than Garcia.
The EBC had issued a news release which declared Rigsby as the winner, the UNC letter noted.
The chairman took issue with four ballots at the general count as he noted:
1. The rejected ballot from PD 2015 was not varied, and was questioned by the PNM.
2. A ballot from PD 2020 which was initially counted for the PNM was not varied and was questioned by the UNC.
3. The rejected ballot from PD 2030 was not varied and was questioned by the PNM.
4. The rejected ballot from PD 2035-02 was varied and counted for the UNC and questioned by the PNM.
A hole in the ballot
Kanhai noted that the EBC, in a news release, indicated the PNM had requested a check of the results of the poll, in accordance with Election Rule 106(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01.
This check was conducted on August 24 by EBC official Pamela Ogiste.
The letter said that following this check, the EBC issued a release declaring Garcia as the winner with two additional votes, overturning the earlier result where Rigsby was the winner.
The UNC said that at the check of the results on August 24, there should have been only four ballots endorsed with “Q” at the back which were to be scrutinised at that checking exercise.
The letter said that at that check of the poll:
1. The rejected ballot from PD 2015 was varied and allowed in favour of the PNM.
2. The ballot from PD 2020, which was previously allowed for the PNM, was not varied.
3. A ballot found in the envelope for rejected ballots was scrutinised and allowed for the PNM.
4. The ballot from PD 2035-2, which was previously allowed for the UNC, was not varied.
Kanhai said that the sole ballot in PD 2030 which was rejected was a vote for the PNM, and on the other side there was another “X” in the area under the box for initials, as well as a number written at the back of the ballot.
He said that ballot was marked with a “Q” and the Statement of the Poll in the UNC possession records that this ballot was questioned.
That ballot had no hole in it, said the letter.
He added that at the check of the poll on August 23, the ballot found in the envelope of rejected ballots for PD 2030 was not the ballot which was questioned on the recount.
“The ballot that was scrutinised at the check of the poll was a ballot cast for the PNM and which had never been questioned at the recount, bore one ‘X’ mark and had a hole in it,” said Kanhai.
According to Kanhai, that discrepancy was brought by the candidate and his agent to the attention of EBC returning officer Marva Carter, who replied: “I don’t know what you are talking about.”
Kanhai said Carter made absolutely no attempt to verify whether the complaints were true.
He claimed that at the recount, a hole was inadvertently made in one ballot from PD 2023 when the returning officer had cut the envelope containing it.
“The ballot with the hole had been counted at the recount as a vote for the PNM and bore one ‘X’ mark. That ballot was never questioned or rejected,” said the letter.
Kanhai said the ballot from PD 2030, which was scrutinised at the check of the poll, did not bear any marks to indicate it had been questioned.
“Moreover, at the check of the poll, the candidate and his agent noted that the seal on the envelope out of which the ballot was produced was not affixed securely and was easily removed in the process of opening the envelope,” he said.
He called on the EBC to answer several questions, including what were the reasons for the decisions by Ogiste to vary the rejected ballots in PD 2015 and also allow the one scrutinised in PD 2030 in favour of the PNM.
The UNC requested that answers be provided to the questions they raised by 4 p.m. yesterday as the party was in the process of seeking legal advice from its legal team to file an election petition.