UNITED National Congress senator Jayanti Lutchmedial has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to remove Fitzgerald Hinds as Minister of National Security following the jailbreak of five prisoners from the Golden Grove prison.
On Sunday night, an alarm was raised at the Arouca prison after the men went missing, and it was discovered that BRC wire had been cut and galvanised roofing sheets were raised in the dormitory area .
One man was recaptured that night at Trincity Boulevard in the vicinity of Dinsley Government School and another yesterday.
In a statement yesterday, Lutchmedial said the prison break at the Golden Grove prison is yet another example of the Government’s inability to keep this country secure.
“The PNM’s most consistent failure, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, continues to demonstrate his ineptitude when it comes to addressing the worsening crime situation. With an abysmal detection rate and even worse conviction rate, one would hope that the population would at least be kept safe from those actually convicted of crimes,” she said.
Lutchmedial said millions are spent on legal fees to fight for the denial of bail to persons who are not yet proven guilty, and the prison which houses convicted criminals is so dilapidated that five men escaped through the roof by cutting through BRC and raising up galvanise sheeting.
She said the PNM Government has consistently reduced budget allocations for national security and the country is feeling the pain of those decisions every single day.
“Still, with $5.6 billion taxpayers’ dollars allocated to National Security, and boasts being made by the Government about state-of-the-art security upgrades like alarms, fencing and CCTV cameras, the country expects and deserves better,” stated Lutchmedial.
The UNC senator said the Prison Officers Association has highlighted a troubling fact, that private contractors are still being paid to move prisoners from one building to another to attend virtual court, whilst the said buildings are so derelict, they cannot even contain the convicts.
She said that demonstrates the fact that this Government is not serious about reforming the criminal justice system.