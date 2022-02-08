United National Congress (UNC) candidate in yesterday’s Debe South local government by-election, Khemraj Seecharan, yesterday expressed confidence in emerging victorious, thus ensuring the electoral district remained with the UNC.
Votes count -
UNC 1650
PEP 175
PNM 25
After casting his vote at the Penal Government Primary School along with his grand-mother Radha Soodama, and mother Sumatie, he told the media that it was an exciting journey coming to vote and that he was very thankful that the people of Debe South finally had the opportunity to cast their vote to elect a local government official after more than a year of not having someone represent them.
Asked if he believed he will be victorious on the completion of the counting of the ballots, Seecharan said: “I’m very hopeful. I have two of my family here to support me, and the word on the ground has been very positive, so I’m looking forward to a victory tonight.”
Commenting on the electoral process, he said having visited all the other polling stations prior to casting his vote, everything seemed to be smooth except for two minor issues that were brought to the attention of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), and eventually rectified.
“We had two issues, one at the Debe Presbyterian School and one at Penal as well, however those were sorted out, the EBC was contacted and it was rectified.”
Commenting further on the issues, he said the one in Debe resulted from some persons not being allowed to go closer to the voting station, and for elderly, the distance posed a challenge to them. But that, he said, was worked out and they were now allowing persons to get closer to the school.
“There’s also an issue of the roving EBC officer stopping our sub-agents from entering a polling station, of course that’s against the law. Thankfully the UNC has lawyers in stock, so they on the ground. Our lawyers stepped in and that’s now rectified that we will continue to have access to our polling agents in the station.”
Responding to a question on his opinion of the turnout thus far, Seecharan noted that it was a local government by-election and Covid is also a big factor, so they expect the turnout to be generally low.
“We expect during the day it will have a constant flow but we expect good support coming at the end of it.” He said if elected, there are a number of plans and procedures already in the pipeline for implementation.
Stating that he’s aware that funding is always going to become an issue since the Corporation has always been starved for funding, Seecharan noted that they did their in a manner that will try to integrate the community.
Also attempting to fill the position of local government representative at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation was the People’s National Movement’s candidate Judy Sookdeo.
Sookdeo, who did not vote yesterday, gave this explanation.
“I’ve lived in Debe South for a number of years. I lived at Ramjattan Trace in Penal but right now I live in Debe North so I didn’t vote this morning here, but I don’t see this as a problem because this wouldn’t hamper me representing the people in any way.”
Asked what impact she believes she can make in a polling district where the UNC received 96 per cent of the votes at the last election, she said, “We cannot compare that right now, as I said before, nothing is impossible. We have met with the residents and outlined our plans for development, and today, we will know the results.”
Sookdeo said her camp did not received any reports regarding issues with the process and that everything was going smoothly.