THE Opposition is shocked that Justice Nadia Kangaloo’s court order was amended in the “dead of night” after the Attorney General issued a press release threatening to file an appeal.
This is according to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who said this could create the impression that the court “capitulated” to the AG’s demands in a case of great political sensitivity.
Speaking at a news conference at the Port of Spain Office of the Opposition Leader yesterday, Persad-Bissessar raised concerns and questions as to whether there is now judicial interference in the country.
She said on Thursday Kangaloo ruled that the entire 2021 and 2009 Orders were unconstitutional thereby making the acting appointments of Gary Griffith and Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob null and void.
Persad-Bissessar said then in the night a “wand was waved” and the ruling was amended saving the 2021 Order but only removing clause 4.
She noted that Clause 4 says a contract person can be appointed Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.
Persad-Bissessar said having changed the first Order which struck out the entire Order and confining it to paragraph 4, means that anything done with regard to the Merit List is saved.
“I want to register our deep concern over the fact that the Court revised its Order after it received e-mails from the lawyers for the Attorney General, the lawyers for a dead Police Service Commission,” said Persad-Bissessar.
This, she said, was done in the absence of natural justice, and without due process as the claimant- Ravi Balgobin Maharaj - and his lawyers were not given the opportunity to be heard which was a clear violation of natural justice.
“No judge should ever revise an order based on correspondence from one party alone. Both sides must be heard,” she said.
Timeline
Persad-Bissessar said at 4.42 p.m. on Thursday the court e-mailed its order and then a formal order was issued declaring that the CoP and Deputy CoP appointments unconstitutional and null and void.
She said having received this perfected order signed and stamped by the Registrar, Balgobin-Maharaj and his legal team understandably assumed the matter had been completed.
“Lo and Behold, this morning (Friday), it emerged that the court, in response to emails from the Attorney General and the non-existent Police Service Commission, revised its order and issued a new amended order which now invalidated one clause of the said Legal Order,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said this was no minor amendment but a major change.
She noted that Al-Rawi on Thursday night issued a press release to the media - before the judge had the opportunity to consider and respond to his e-mail.
She said in that release, the AG indicated that “invalidating the entire 2021 Order was made in error…….We will therefore be appealing that aspect of her Order in any event.”
She asked: “Who made the error? How can you say the judge made that in error? Was the AG attempting to intimidate the judge with the threat of an appeal?”
She added that the AG also made public the fact that he intends to appeal the order striking our paragraph 4 of the 2021 order.
She said at 8.05 p.m. on Thursday an e-mail was received from the Court Office with the revised Order - with no indication of it being revised.
She said at 11.13 p.m., just before midnight, the court e-mailed its written judgment.
The judgment, she said, appears to be consistent with the revised amended order as per the request by the AG.
Persad-Bissessar reiterated there was no communication with the claimant.
She said given Balgobin Maharaj’s early complaint about the perception of bias given the court’s familial relationship with Senate President Christine Kangaloo, one would have expected the court to be more careful in dealing with a request from the Attorney General for it to revise its order.
“Plainly there was a breach of procedural natural justice as the court amended its order without giving Mr Maharaj the opportunity to be heard,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar disclosed that she learnt that the Chief Justice personally logged on to the hearing on Thursday and one can only hope that where necessary he will intervene to prevent a miscarriage of justice to dispel the public perception that the judge amended her order in the dead of night as a knee-jerk reaction to the AG’s letter.
“Political interference in the judiciary cannot and must not be tolerated and the UNC will not stand idly by whilst our supporters are treated in such an unfair manner to save face for the Government and its incompetent AG,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said there are consequences to the judgment, such as what happens to all the actions taken by Griffith and McDonald Jacob, warning that there would be a plethora of cases against the State.