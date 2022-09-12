UNC skeptical about Rowley’s ‘joyride’

AS budget day approaches, United National Congress (UNC) shadow energy minister David Lee has urged the present administration to eliminate the “fluff” and deliver something tangible that would help the nation.
At the UNC’s news conference yesterday, Lee said: “The Opposition is here to demand accountability on behalf of all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago from the Prime Minister, who in our opinion, is on a political joyride that he calls an ‘energy trip.’”
Even though the energy industry has been Trinidad and Tobago’s major source of revenue for many years, Lee criticised the Government’s track record and how it has managed resources over the past seven years.
Lee also discussed how the Government closed the Petrotrin oil refinery and hasn’t done much to support the energy industry, claiming that Trinidad and Tobago has had the most plant closures in Point Lisas during the current administration.
The Opposition is waiting to discover whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s seven-day trip to Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Holland was helpful for the nation or if it was merely a “public relations stunt,” with the PM scheduled to host a news conference today.
Referring to budget day on September 26, Lee said: “When you look at our energy sector’s history in the last seven years under this Government and review all of the budget documents for the last seven years, what has been stated in those documents has never borne fruit.”
He said when the Prime Minister holds his news conference, he should let us know whether there will be an increase in the nation’s oil and gas exploration.
“Are we going to witness the new foreign direct investments (FDIs) that he is bringing back to the country in his briefcase and that he will present to us tomorrow (today) of the millions of new investments that he and Minister (Stuart) Young will bring back to the country? We’ll have to wait till tomorrow to learn what the PM and the Minister of Energy have accomplished for the nation,” he said.
“We won’t be surprised on September 26 when the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance come with a lot of fluff about the energy sector—it’s like calling it an upcoming attraction,” he added.
“I want to tell the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance that the movie industry business is dead...Covid killed it. There are no more upcoming attractions. Netflix killed the movie industry, so don’t come here to tell the country we’re going to have attractions after 2025,” Lee said.
“What tangible things will happen in the next 12 months with this budget on September 26?” he asked.
With the impending budget presentation, Lee thinks the Government will adopt a “cut and paste” strategy and fail to address the problems that must be resolved to advance the economy and the nation.
He also questioned why the Prime Minister accepted Proman’s offer to visit one of their facilities in Switzerland while Proman already owns 14 facilities at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
“Why was going to Switzerland so important when it wasn’t even in your itinerary, and you ended up in Germany to check out a Proman plant? Does it have anything to do with CLICO’s investment in the Trinidad methanol factory,” Lee questioned?
He wondered if there were any talks between the Prime Minister and Proman to sell Proman all of CLICO’s assets or shares in the methanol plant at Point Lisas.
Additionally, Lee questioned if the Prime Minister’s flights to Switzerland and Germany were essential and whether they couldn’t have been accomplished (virtually) through Zoom.