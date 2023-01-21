UNC to file motion to stop RIC’s planned rate increase

The United National Congress (UNC) says it plans to file a private motion to halt the Regulated Industries Commission’s (RIC) recommendation that electricity rates be increased.
This was disclosed by Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath during the RIC’s second in-person public consultation, at the Arima Community Centre on Thursday evening.
Joining the audience in expressing opposition to the increase, Padarath said: “The honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar has caused me as shadow minister of Public Utilities to utilise what powers we have inside and outside of the Parliament to file a private motion to halt the work of the RIC and the Government as it relates to these increases in electricity rates.... The ball is now in the Government’s court; go out and vote against the people of Trinidad and Tobago when I bring that motion, standing in my name, to halt the work of this RIC.
“Based on the ignorance displayed by the RIC, those who they are acting on behalf of, we will have to table a motion before a joint select committee. Just as they refuse to answer the questions asked by the people, they will appear before the joint select committee. So one way or the other, you can run but you cannot hide. You are answerable to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
At the consultation, dozens of customers of electricity provider T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) flooded the RIC with questions and comments concerning their individual experiences of bad service from T&TEC.
However, both RIC chairman Dawn Callender and executive director Glenn Khan said they were unable to answer most of the questions because the RIC cannot speak on behalf of T&TEC or the Government.
Instead, they stressed that the sole purpose of the consultation was to listen to the views of the public, in order to form recommendations for the Draft Determination for the Electricity Transmission and Distribution Sector 2023-2027.
Customers began shouting their frustrations to the RIC, bashing it for being ill-prepared for the meeting.
Accused of defending T&TEC
Some customers even accused the RIC of defending T&TEC instead of following its mandate to seek the interest of the public.
Also speaking on Thursday, former government minister Rodger Samuel said: “You (RIC) are here trying to justify and defend T&TEC. That’s what you are doing. You are actually coming to us, and to me, this is a charade because you came to present to us what you think T&TEC needs and what they should get. So you’re coming to present that, to hear how we will respond or react to that.... You’ve presented something and now we can’t question T&TEC, we can’t even question you.”
Some customers questioned why their T&TEC bills increased last year, even though they began using LED bulbs.
That question was not answered.
Some customers asked why T&TEC had not considered using alternative power sources such as solar power, wind or nuclear.
That, too, was not answered.
Poultry farmer Sudesh Ramkissoon asked: “How much of a factor are these meetings going to affect your decision in this rate proposal? Are we being run through a charade where we’re going to attend meetings like this, hear everybody cry and shed tears, and the rate remains the same? How many people do you need to voice their concern for the rate to change?”
In response to this, Khan said: “It has nothing to do with the audience size. It has to do with what is said. It is the argument put forward, that’s what will be considered.”
Explaining its reasoning behind a recommendation to increase electricity rates, Khan said the commission was overdue for once since the last rate increase occurred over 16 years ago.
Additionally, he said the rates proposed were calculated based on 2015 salaries provided by the Central Statistical Office (CSO).
Customers then begged the RIC to halt its proposal until the CSO could provide up-to-date data as many said between 2015 to present, the cost of living in the country had increased exponentially.
Speaking at the consultation, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts said: “You used information from the last CSO’s statistics which is 2015. We are seven years later. The conditions have changed since 2015.”
Sharing similar sentiments, New National Vision political leader Fuad Abu Bakr said: “It irks me as a young man trying to raise a family and survive in this time that something like this could even be contemplated. That further rate increases in a necessity that we all have to use could be even contemplated, and then discussed, and God forbid realised.”