UNC votes for leader today

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s political fate will be decided today as United National Congress (UNC) members vote to keep her as leader or replace her with Vasant Bharath.
Eighteen executive positions are up for grabs in today’s internal election, including the heated seat of leader.
Persad-Bissessar will be leading the “Star” team, while Bharath will be leading the “Lotus” slate.
On October 26, Persad-Bissessar announced the date for the internal election, giving teams six weeks for campaigning.
Persad-Bissessar has been leader of the UNC for the past ten years.
She created history by defeating UNC founding father Basdeo Panday in January 2010 in a margin of ten to one, with more than 13,000 votes.
She was the first person to challenge the leader of the party.
In December 2015, at the UNC internal polls for leadership, Persad-Bissessar was challenged by Bharath and Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
This internal election came after the 2015 general election defeat.
Persad-Bissessar got 17,502 votes, Moonilal, 1,821 votes; and Bharath, 1,305.
The next leadership challenge came in November 2017.
Bharath had also thrown his hat in the election ring but withdrew, citing election irregularities.
Persad-Bissessar got 20,328 votes, Christine Newallo Hosein, 114 votes; and Chanda Bhaggan, 45 votes.
Ragoonath predicts
low voter turnout
Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said yesterday he thinks the campaigns between Persad-Bissessar and Bharath were “evenly matched”, and Persad-Bissessar may not see the landslide victories she got before.
“The last time I think she won 12 to one, or something. I am not sure she is able to maintain that sort of majority because I think people are looking at the alternative; I am not saying they are not going to vote for Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I think she stands a good chance at winning, but the margin by which she wins this time might be smaller than her previous margins,” she said.
Ragoonath said he thinks the voter turnout will be low.
Asked for comment on the UNC election at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the People’s National Movement (PNM) does not engage itself with the internal affairs of other political parties, adding the UNC election has no bearing on what they do in the PNM and Government.
Rowley: Best of luck
Rowley said people who engage themselves in political activity should be encouraged, as well as those who offer themselves for public service.
He said he was very grateful Bharath took part and accepted an invitation to be part of the Government’s Road Map Committee.
He noted Bharath’s position on the committee had formed part of the UNC campaigning. “Campaigns are campaigns; I wish everybody best of luck and trust it’s all good for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The results of the UNC internal election are expected to be known by tonight.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s
“Star” slate:
1. Kamla Persad-Bissessar—political leader
2. Jearlean John—deputy political leader
3. Dr Lackram Bodoe—deputy political leader
4. David Lee—deputy political leader
5. Dave Tancoo—chairman
6. Khadijah Ameen—vice-chairman
7. Monifa Russell Andrews—research officer
8. Sean Sobers—policy and strategy officer
9. William Archie—treasurer
10. Neil Gosine—North-East regional representative
11. Shanty Boodram—South regional representative
12. Imam Rasheed Karim—Central regional representative
13. Eli Zakou—West regional representative
14. Bheemal Ramlogan—Tobago regional representative
15. Nicholas Morris—international relations officer
16. Don Sylvester—election officer
17. Clifton De Coteau—education officer
18. Ravi Ratiram—party organiser
Vasant Bharath’s “Lotus” slate:
1. Vasant Bharath—political leader
2. Ramona Ramdial—deputy political leader
3. Joe Pires—deputy political leader
4. Dr Stephen Ramroop—deputy political leader
5. Larry Lalla—chairman
6. Hershael Ramesar—vice-chairman
7. Prakash Williams—party organiser
8. Anil Ramjit—Southern co-ordinator
9. Andrew Mungal—Central co-ordinator
10. Chef Jason Peru—West co-ordinator
11. Candice Mohan—North-East co-ordinator
12. Barrington “Skippy” Thomas —Tobago co-ordinator
13. Nazima Ali Knox—research officer
14. Chunilal Bedassie—policy & strategy officer
15. Winston Siriram—treasurer
16. Dr Ramchand Rampersad —education officer
17. Kamini Ramraj—elections officer
18. Joey Harrynan—international affairs officer