UNC walks out

Drama!
The two Tobago Self-Government Bills are temporarily in limbo and Tobago autonomy now depends on whether the Opposition, which staged a walkout, would return to Parliament today when the House of Representatives resumes consideration of the two bills to grant self-government to Tobago.
Without the Opposition’s support, the bills will fail and therefore the Constitution cannot be amended to provide for the establishment of a Tobago Legislature with law-making powers over prescribed matters and a Tobago Island Government with exclusive executive powers to govern Tobago, headed by a premier.
In the wake of the walkout, Government leader Camille Robinson-Regis, told the media it was “sad” that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the “only senior counsel in the Parliament”, had nothing to say on a matter of grave importance to us as a people” She added that the Opposition Leader did not deign to appear in the Chamber during the debate, except for “15 minutes on Monday” and” five minutes” yesterday “when she appeared, just to stage a walkout”.
The cause of the walkout bacchanal was triggered when the Prime Minister, “whose navel string is buried in Mason Hall,” wound up the debate after the mover of the motion, Robinson-Regis, ceded her right of reply to him. And after speaking for the allotted 60 minutes, the Prime Minister was given an additional 60 minutes. This angered the Opposition and, at that stage, the Opposition Leader questioned the Speaker’s decision who had put the matter to the House. Persad -Bissessar led her team out of the house, causing to the Prime Minister to later refer to her as “the lady in the green outfit who wasn’t here for the whole debate, but just came to disturb the peace”.
Stirring up hatred
In winding up the debate, the Prime Minister took aim at the coterie of objectionists—the UNC, Hochoy Charles, Winford James, Vanus James and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)—as he defended the bills.
Raising the issue of correspondence from PDP’s Farley Augustine which, he said, Augustine signed as political leader, the Prime Minister said the real political leader of the PDP was hiding. He said this was because when the party was launched at the Magdalena hotel, PDP leader Watson Duke had made known that his real agenda was secession. The Prime Minister said the PDP, along with the UNC, wanted the bill to fail, so that they could go all over to Tobago and whip up hatred for Trinidad and then push the secession agenda.
“That is why the UNC wants no part of this progressive piece of legislation. Because they hope that it would fail, it will annoy some Tobagonians...and leadership (PDP and others) that they (the Opposition) mentioned here ...in the Parliament would be in Tobago stirring up Tobagonians, creating hatred against the PNM, creating hatred against Trinidad, and enough Tobagonians will say that they want independence and Duke would lead them there and the UNC will be right in front to give them the independence they need.
“Madam Speaker, this is exactly what is happening in Trinidad and Tobago today. And if Tobagonians don’t see it. [I say to them, (Tobagonians)]: Don’t wait till night come to go and take bollifay (flambeau) to go and look for this, yuh know.
“Farley is a disrespectful young man who is pretending to the Parliament, signing his name to the Parliament, pretending to be leader while Duke is waiting in the wings with this (the secession agenda). “Well I know that the vast majority of right-thinking Tobagonians want nothing to do with this,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley read into the record the specific statements made by Duke to buttress his case. He quoted Duke as saying: “We don’t want to share no immigration control with Trinidad and Tobago”. Said the PM: “Madam Speaker, if yuh not sharing immigration, aren’t you an independent country?” He quoted Duke as saying that he wanted Tobago to have its own air traffic control. The PM pointed out that T&T currently controls the airspace all the way up to Antigua and that this country’s Civil Aviation Authority earns significant money from managing that airspace in the southern Caribbean.
The PM went on to quote Duke as saying: “We must control every bloody thing. And if it wasn’t clear to you, let me tell you this, what I am asking for is secession. We need to move away from Trinidad. We want independence from Trinidad. We must have our own Prime Minister in Tobago. We don’t want no Chief Secretary chupidness. Let them rock so with that.”
The PM thundered: “That is the leader of the PDP, Watson Duke and that is why he is absent in this battle and why Farley (Augustine) can misrepresent himself to the Parliament pretending to be the leader because they (Duke) can’t come and lead (the party’s position) here with this (secession programme)”.
Axe to grind
Saying that the UNC’s behaviour was all about “trying to pander to people in Tobago who believe that they are on the ascendency for the control of Tobago”, the Prime Minister said:
“I say to the people of Tobago, stop allowing people who have their own axe to grind to tell you which wood to chip.”
He said the Opposition was calling the names of Vanus and Winford James, Christlyn Moore, Hochoy Charles, Debra Moore-Miggins, saying Tobagonians as a whole don’t want the bills. “Yes, these persons are Tobagonians and we proud of all of them, but understand what they are worth. They are the political opponents of the PNM and they think this is a PNM thing so they are opposing it on that basis and that basis alone,” he said.
“Who in Tobago wants to reject an arrangement where land managing, titling and deeding in Tobago is done by the Tobago Island Government? If you talk to Tobagonians one of their biggest grouses is that we have to go to Trinidad for everything. What this bill is doing is bringing that major thing to Scarborough so every piece of land in Tobago will fall under the authority of the Tobago Island Government. Who in their right mind in Tobago would say that the current law entitles you (the island) to a minimum of 4.03 per cent of the annual appropriation and this law says you will get 6.8 per cent and you say no to that, you prefer to take four per cent. What madness is this? Who is encouraging you (in Tobago) to say you want a boundary between Trinidad and the island of Tobago?”
The Prime Minister said the bill may not have the support of everybody but even the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago is guilty of that. He referred to former prime minister Basdeo Panday as consistently criticising the Constitution. The Prime Minister said as a citizen he found the service commissions, creatures of the Constitution, “were hindrances to good order and good management in this country. So if the national Constitution has those kinds of sentiments coming for shortcomings that we have lived and are still living, why are we taking the position that if this bill in the eyes of one or two people have what they perceive as shortcomings, that we must throw the baby out with the bathwater and mash up the bathroom,” he said.
UNC record of opposing
The Prime Minister said the UNC tells the country over and over at its press conferences that it would support nothing the Government brings to the Parliament. He said the UNC’s record in the Parliament shows that the party has been faithful to that pledge. “This indication of a lack of support for these bills is not about the bills, it is not about Tobago, it is a continuation of their record of not supporting bills required for the good order and the interest of the country. This included the health regulations needed to keep the country safe in a pandemic,” he said.
“There are simply people who believe that if this thing succeeds it will not work for them personally. I want to say to the UNC, they walk out today. I trust that they will walk back in at some time. But I want to say to the UNC that they will come across better in the eyes of the public of Trinidad and Tobago if they do their duty and take a position of progress on these bills,” he said.
The Prime Minister rejected assertions that the bills were part of PNM’s political campaigning for the next THA election. He quoted the Parliament record to support the position that the process which ended with this legislation to give Tobago self-government started in March 2018 when the Cabinet brought the bill to the Parliament and sent it a Joint Select Committee. “I want to disabuse all those who feel that the work of this committee is as a result of the 6/6 tie in Tobago...To say that this is the result of the Prime Minister wanting to do something in the election...would mean that when I brought it (the bill) in 2018, I was looking around the corner to see 6/6 (tie in the January 2021 THA election). And I brought it three years before, to deal with that election. I might be good but I ain’t that good,” he said.
The Prime Minister said there was no way that the PNM would agree to putting a “hard boundary” between Tobago and Trinidad. “It may make somebody in Mason Hall feel good but as a result of that we (T&T) would lose 4,000 kilometres of marine acreage,” he said.
He said the bills were not only about the people of Tobago, but about the people of Trinidad and Tobago. “You don’t know how proud I felt when I saw the national Olympic team leaving Trinidad and Tobago and a large contingent were Tobago young people who got themselves qualified to go to the Olympics as part of the national team of T&T and many of them won medals. That is the kind of nation we want to build,” he said. “So what is this rejection story and this perfection that you looking for,” he said. “Whose life in this country is perfect? So because yuh life is not perfect you will go and cut your throat or hang yourself or do you look forward to making every day better than the day before?” he asked.