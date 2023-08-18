UNC wins Arima Northeast

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert yesterday engaged in the recount of ballots for the Arima Northeast seat, which the United National Congress (UNC) claimed victory over the People’s National Movement (PNM).
The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) later yesterday issued a release, saying the tie in the electoral district of Arima Northeast had been broken.
The UNC’s candidate, Jairzinho Domingo Gustav Rigsby, won by one vote.
At the close of the poll on August 14, both PNM candidate Kim Garcia and the UNC’s Rigsby each received 623 votes.
The PEP candidate received 81 votes.
The EBC said that this resulted in a recount which took place over two days.
The recount, which was requested by the UNC, ended yesterday and resulted in the PNM candidate receiving 623 votes while the UNC candidate got 624.
UNC legal officer Brian Baig told the Express yesterday by telephone that the recount started at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and went until midnight at the Upper Malabar Community Centre.
The recount resumed yesterday at 10 a.m. and was completed at 2.45 p.m.
“We have just completed the recount of Arima Northeast and the results show that UNC has won the seat by one vote. This is a victory for the United National Congress and it again shows that people voted for change,” said Baig.
He said it was his understanding that the Chief Elections Officer cannot do a further recount or review unless there is an equality of votes.
“We are waiting on the returning officer, Marva Carter, to send her report officially of how this recount has finished, but I believe it will be in the favour of the UNC,” he said.
He said Imbert was present on both days of the recount.
“Present again today was acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert, along with Mrs Beulah Garcia. Mr Imbert was present (Wednesday) and he was present (yesterday).... When he came, he did so with his full (security) detail of acting Prime Minister. He had a heavy police presence and they did a security check of the returning officer’s checking room where the recount was done. They came in and sweep the room and they would deem (this) as protocol,” said Baig.
Imbert was a counting agent, he said.
“A counting agent is a person who oversees the process and examines the ballots, making sure it is a good ballot or bad ballot and to make sure there is a proper count, to make sure that the results of the statement of the poll reflect proper,” Baig said.
Tough campaign
Rigsby, a part-time lecturer in the Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), told the Express that the entire process was nail-biting.
“This was a very important recount because yesterday, I saw Mrs Beulah Garcia, the mother-in-law of the President (Christine Kangaloo), and Mr Imbert sit down to do the recount,” he said. “We got one rejected ballot in our favour while they had two rejected ballots.”
Rigsby said Imbert submitted queries with respect to two rejected ballots.
“When I spoke to the returning officer at the end of the count, she said I am ahead by one vote,” he said.
Rigsby said it was a tough campaign, but he believes his hard work will pay off as he wants to represent the people.
“It was a very hard campaign and my district was the hardest to fight because the MP for the area Pennelope Beckles’ office is right there. I intend to follow the political leader’s mandate and that is to serve the people.
“When I walk around, the burgesses they are really fed up with their infrastructure and poor representation overall. What I need to do is address their problems. If I win, I will be the only UNC councillor in Arima, so it will be a battle, but I intend to fight to get funding for my burgesses because I intend to keep my word to represent them,” he said.
He noted that Arima Northeast was a large area.
“Arima Northeast is the heart of Arima, from by the Dial, the Arima Market, Pro De Verteuil Street, Guanapo Street, and it goes back to Pinto Road and the bypass,” he said.
Baig said a recount was also done for the Arima West/O’Meara seat on Wednesday, which resulted in 603 for the UNC’s Ryan Diaz and 646 for the PNM’s Dave Maharaj.
The Arima Borough Corporation comprises seven seats in total.
The PNM has won six with a clear majority.
What the law says
In the event of a tie, Section 13-15 of the Representation of the People Act (Election Rules 101) states:
“Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the Chief Election Officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the closing of the poll.
Where the recount results in one candidate obtaining the most votes the Chief Election Officer shall so certify to the Returning Officer who shall make a declaration in accordance with subrule (1) as to the candidate elected.
Where the recount results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes the Chief Election Officer shall so certify to the Returning Officer who shall declare the election void and a new election shall, as soon as possible, be held in accordance with these Rules.”