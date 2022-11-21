UNC: Witness protection programme in poor state

Sean Sobers

MORE resources need to be placed toward improving the State’s witness protection programme.

That’s according to former Opposition senator, attorney Sean Sobers, who said the system is poorly managed and news that State witnesses continued to be killed is worrisome.

He said it also shows that the Government is bankrupt of ideas.

Sobers, speaking during the United National Congress’ weekly news conference yesterday, came out in heavy criticism of the Government’s handling of the State’s witness protection programme.

After learning that yet another State witness was killed last week, he said he was reliably informed about a number of alarming issues plaguing the system by an individual connected to it.

The key issue being that it is totally under-resourced, he said.

“Witness protection in these homes is not what you see on television. This is not the bodyguard with Whitney Houston. No steel doors, no alarm system, no fibre optic line, no security camera in these homes. Police officers have to use their own tactics to protect these witnesses...Chair by the door, put glass on the floor to hear it crackling,” Sobers said.

Sobers said the problems trickle down to the most basic level.

“These houses don’t have proper resources, no tea, water, or toilet paper. Witnesses are provided with a stipend and they have to buy it for the house. You hear what I tell you, T&T, and when their stipend runs out and you know who has to buy it for the house? The police officers.

“And you want to encourage people to come and give information. See, say something, say something and that is how we treat them when in State custody,” Sobers lamented.

He believes it’s not a matter of a lack of resources, as the Government, he adds, continues to show it can pump finances into some areas over others.

Securing them should be a priority

Sobers says securing State witnesses should be a priority as it is an integral part if the Government wants to truly tackle serious crime.

“We want this fixed. That’s why I’m bringing it to the attention of the public, not because I don’t want people to come forward, we want them to come forward, but we want when they are in State custody to be comfortable, to be protected,” he added.

On the issue of crime, with more and more cases of bodies being found in parts, Sobers said it shows a clear link to foreign gang activity within the country.

He noted that the connection is clear and one that the Police Service is aware of it.

Sobers spoke about a lack of proper protocol by the Government during its migrant registration process a few years ago.

“Ninety-nine point nine per cent of those persons who received cards, when did the criminal tracing come in for those persons. Have they even come in for those persons? And subsequent to receiving the tracing, if you recognise they were wanted for various crimes, what did you do thereafter? If anything at all?... You feel they will be living there still?” he asked.

As a result of what he said was the Government’s failure to properly plan ahead, Sobers outlined that criminal elements have been able to freely move around the islands.

“They run around indiscriminately in this country unchecked, unchecked, and tell the country not to study the UNC they fear-mongering. Every time they have this card, they are supposed to report to immigration. How many are not reporting to immigration? Tell the public that,” he added.

