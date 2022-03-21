UNC women, ex-Caroni workers clash

WHAT was supposed to be a peaceful march to highlight issues in the country turned into a clash between members of the women’s arm of the United National Congress (UNC) and ex-Caroni (1975) Ltd workers in Chaguanas yesterday morning.
During the exchange, Davica Thomas, coordinator for the ex-Caroni workers, claimed that St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen bumped into her forcefully and she has since filed a report on the matter at Chaguanas Police Station.
When contacted, Ameen expressed shock over the matter, as she said no such incident happened and she will allow police to conduct their investigations.
UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo said he is aware of the police report and they would investigate the matter.
“For this said reason, we applied for police permission so that it would eliminate confrontations. The ex-Caroni workers have been stalking the UNC women’s arm and they came to purposely disrupt it. Instead of applying for police permission for their own demonstration, obviously, they tried to provoke a confrontation and now they are playing victim. The police will investigate and we will see what happens,” Meighoo said last night. The UNC women’s arm held the march to call for justice for the four divers who died in an incident at Paria Fuel Trading Company’s Pointe-a-Pierre compound last month, and overall crime.
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial told the Express that while their group of more than 120 persons was engaged in a march near the Divali Nagar site, a small group dressed in black and carrying placards started encroaching on their space and allegedly pushing them.
“They then tried to take our placards and cover it...The intent was to stop the MPs and the UNC women’s arm from addressing the media,” said Lutchmedial. “Of course, we did not allow that, so when we tried to move away one of the protesters allegedly attacked one of the councillors, pulling away her placard and pushing her from behind. I went to the police officers and told them what was happening.”
Lutchmedial said the ex-Caroni workers are upset that the Opposition is not highlighting the lands that have been promised to them under their voluntary separation of employment package (VSEP).
“It is obvious that the Opposition, not being Government, cannot do anything about lands being distributed. Under the People’s Partnership administration, I think close to 5,000 lots of land were given out to the ex-Caroni employees but some litigation issue came up when this Government came into office and the process was halted.
“Therefore, I want to tell this small group of protesters that they need to locate the Minister of Agriculture or the Prime Minister to deal with their issues and to stop stalking the UNC women’s arm wherever they are protesting in the country,” she added.
Ex-Caroni workers upset
Thomas said about 12 people gathered in the same space as the UNC women’s arm seeking justice for their land, which they have been waiting for close to 20 years.
Thomas, who is also an industrial relations practitioner, said the ex-workers are upset that the UNC is highlighting every other issue but theirs, especially in the Parliament where they have a voice.
In her recount of the clash, she said they were standing at the side near the Nagar site and members of the UNC were trying to block them out and hide their placards.
“One of the MPs was about to address the gathering and the media, I went in front of him with my placard, so he could see our plight, and that’s when St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen bounced into me intentionally. There were several eyewitnesses who saw what she did,” said Thomas.
She claimed that they have footage of the UNC members pulling their placards and destroying them.
“We were not there to fight with them, just to highlight that they (the ex-Caroni workers) need the lands because it’s going on too long now. This is a national issue and needs to be brought up in Parliament. We have written to the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader and the Estate Management and Business Development (EMBD), but to no avail.”
Thomas said the UNC’s behaviour was uncalled for as many of the ex-workers were pushed and manhandled.
Now, after the fact, Thomas said Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh is requesting a meeting with them. “This should have been done a long time ago, but the UNC chose to ignore our plight,” she added.
‘Disturbing pattern’
And Oropouche East Member of Parliament Roodal Moonilal called for those who confronted the UNC women’s arm to stop stalking the group.
Speaking during Phagwa celebrations at Mohess Road Recreation Ground in Penal yesterday, Moonilal said he took note of a development in Central Trinidad where persons calling themselves “ex-Caroni workers, or wives of Caroni workers, have now found a very disturbing pattern of stalking the UNC women’s arm and coming out to protest”.
Moonilal referred to it as political mischief by a few and said they should not be protesting against the UNC leader.
“Those people are being misled by one or two people with political agendas, either with the PNM (People’s National Movement) or with some other party… I want to ask them to end this hypocrisy, end this public mischief that they are engaged in by stalking the women’s arm of the party. Everywhere they go you following them with placards.”
He said it was the People Partnership administration between 2010 and 2015 that made 5,000 two-acre plots available for agricultural lands and 3,000 residential lots available for the former Caroni workers.
“That’s 8,000 people benefited and also it was the development of over 12,000 acres of land for Caroni workers. Our track record is very proud, we are very proud of that,” said Moonilal.
He said that houses on developments in Exchange, Couva, Picton and Petit Morne were built on lands given by the People Partnership, by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“We ask, between 2016 to today, how many acres have been developed, how many lots have been given out by the PNM, but the protesters don’t seem to know the address of the Minister of Housing, the office address is right in Chaguanas, a stone’s throw away from where they were protesting. Keith Rowley can be found in Port of Spain on the golf course but they don’t protest against him.
“Seven years the PNM has not developed one, not even a cemetery plot of land for Caroni workers, they have not given out one residential lot and yet they come to protest against the Opposition after seven years, that is hypocrisy… If in five years we gave out 8,000 workers’ land, how much did they give out since 2015 and those are the people you should be attacking and protesting against, not the UNC, not the UNC leader,” said Moonilal. —with reporting by Nikita Braxton-Benjamin