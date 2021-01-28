There is uncertainty as to the amount of Covid-19 vaccines Trinidad and Tobago will be receiving through the COVAX Facility, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has indicated.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Rowley noted that from a global perspective, the number of available vaccines is not as clear-cut as it was supposed to be.
He referred to international reports stating the anticipated percentage of vaccines that should have been available to countries is not yet available.
“Even the US, with a huge US government resource base, both in terms of finance, infrastructure and personnel, they have fallen very short of what the approved vaccine was supposed to be,” he said.
“In fact they have discovered in the handling of things that the actual logistics of getting the vaccine into arms is as big a problem as other aspects of the assignment.
“So now there are new efforts being made to address that and we in Trinidad and Tobago have the same issue, but since we don’t have the vaccine, what we have is the preparation.
“We have been preparing, preparing, preparing. So that aspect of it, where the number of vaccines that are available, is not what we expected it to be at this time,” he added.
Rowley said there was also a hint the vaccine is not going as fast as it should go and where it is supposed to go, even within one of the larger countries where the vaccine is being handled.
“And then there is a third hint and that is from what has been done so far, you are hearing complaints from some quarters that the formula is not working as smoothly as we thought it would work and, as a result of that, you are seeing governors and other people saying that ‘I was supposed to get a certain amount of vaccine and it appears that I am not going to get it’.
“And there is a lowering of the amount of vaccine that should have been available if the original formula was at work in the way that it was intended to,” he noted.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said in Parliament that officials of COVAX have indicated the allocation of vaccines to each participating country should be completed by the end of this month.
He said thereafter, the purchasing and distribution of vaccines would then be finalised.
Rowley said yesterday the Government is hoping that through the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), T&T will receive its allocation soon.
“As of now I cannot tell you what that number is like given what I have just said to you, that the number of available vaccines is not as clear-cut as it was supposed or expected to be in the global picture.
“I do not now know how much PAHO will have, but as soon as we have that information, Dr (Avery) Hinds and Dr(Roshan) Parasram and his team will give you that information because they are directly in contact,” he said.
“And until we have it in our hands we are simply anticipating that the process will work and allow us to access the vaccine and, of course, as soon as that becomes available we will begin to vaccinate our most vulnerable population and hopefully we will get a sufficient quantity.
“And even moreso, hopefully those other potential producers of vaccines who are on the verge of being approved, we are hoping that they get approval, for example the Johnson and Johnson one that is supposed to be close,” Rowley stated.
COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.