Uncle, nephew slain

WITH just 15 days into the new year, up to yesterday evening the country’s murder toll stood at 25 —on par with that for the corresponding period last year.
It came following the shooting deaths of three men in two separate incidents in Arima and Santa Cruz yesterday morning.
Last year, the country recorded its highest ever murder toll, for the first time crossing 600.
One of the latest victims was a 55-year-old mini mart owner identified as Clive Straker. At the time he was speaking with his nephew, Kelvin “Tallman” Thomas, outside his (Straker’s) business place in Arima when armed men confronted them and shot them both dead.
Another man identified as 29-year-old Denilson Kennedy was also shot and killed as he was congregating with friends outside his Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, home.
In the first incident that took place around 9.50 a.m., investigators said Straker, also known as Teddy Brockshot, the owner of Teddy’s mini mart, was speaking with Thomas outside the establishment.
While doing so, three men pulled up in front of them in a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida. One of them forced Straker into the mini mart at gunpoint and proceeded to rob him of cash, alcohol and cigarettes.
The other two remained on the outside with Thomas.
But after the robbery had taken place, police said the gunmen shot both Straker and Thomas, before re-entering their vehicle with the loot and driving off.
Straker was pronounced dead at the scene while Thomas succumbed to his injuries at the Arima District Hospital after being transported there by officers.
Santa Cruz man
killed while liming
In the Santa Cruz incident, police stated that Kennedy, of Tonka Bean Terrace, Cantaro Village, was shot dead while liming with some other people outside his home.
Officers said Kennedy, also known as “Mellow Dan”, was killed when three gunmen opened fire on him and other members of the group. He died on the spot. Also injured was a man by the name of Shakeem Hospedales. He was shot in the abdomen, said police.
Hospedales was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was listed in serious condition up to yesterday evening. That incident was said to have taken place sometime around 11 a.m.
When reporters visited the area yesterday afternoon, residents refused to divulge any information on how the shooting took place.
Police, however, said they believed the murder may be connected to the shooting death of another man in the area recently.
Autopsies are expected to be carried out on the bodies of all three victims some time this week at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park. Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries.