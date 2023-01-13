Uncle pleads guilty to raping nieces

THE uncle of two minor girls is to be sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to raping them back in 2014.
The girls, ages 12 and 15, decided to run away from their home after one of them had an argument with their father and went to live with their uncle who sexually assaulted them both soon after they arrived.
At a virtual hearing yesterday Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds was expected to impose a sentence on the 38-year-old man but instead, she adjourned the proceedings to 9 a.m., on Monday. This was because she did not have the opportunity to peruse certain documents that were submitted to the court by his attorney prior to the hearing.
While it is allowed for the names and other details of those charged, found guilty, admitted guilt or convicted of such offences to be revealed, in this instance the man’s name has been omitted to protect the identities of the victims.
Even though the sentencing did not take place, the man’s attorney, Shervon Noriega, was allowed to make a plea in mitigation on his client’s behalf. The attorney suggested that his client be ordered to serve not more than 15 years of imprisonment.
His submissions were based on previous cases with similar facts and circumstances.
But that 15-year jail term he said, would have to be significantly reduced given the man’s guilty plea, his good behaviour while in prison custody as well as the time he had already served behind bars pre-trial.
It is mandatory that once someone has pleaded guilty to an offence they are granted an automatic one-third deduction in their sentence.
This meant that if the court were to agree with Noriega on the 15-year term, than the man would automatically benefit from five years being deducted.
Additionally, Noriega submitted that while his client did not enrol in any “classes” while in custody, he committed no infractions and therefore, he should also benefit from a further one-year deduction.
The more-than-eight years he has already spent in custody is also to be deducted, said the attorney.
This would mean that Noriega’s client would have to serve just about one more year in jail before being released.
In response to his submissions however, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Danielle Thompson said she was suggesting that the man be ordered to serve a jail term with a starting point of 18 years.
When the various deductions are made, then he would have to remain in prison for just about four more years, she stated.
The facts in the matter were that in November 2014, the girls, who are cousins, went to sleep over at their grandmother’s home in Laventille. Two days later, they went to the home of the 15-year-old’s father.
But while there an argument took place between the man and his daughter. This was when the two children decided to “run away”.
They contacted their uncle who agreed to let them stay at his home in east Trinidad. At the location, the man raped both girls.
At yesterday’s hearing, Thompson read victim impact statements from both victims.
They both stated that to date they were still traumatised by what their uncle had done. They said at times they would inflict physical harm on themselves as a temporary remedy to deal with the mental and psychological pain inflicted on them by the man.
The victim who was 15 years old, said she has also turned to substance abuse as a way of coping with the trauma.