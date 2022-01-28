Unconfirmed Carnival safe-zone list explodes on social media

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith and his attorneys were “flabbergasted” by the “very serious and damning allegations” made against Griffith in a newspaper article with reference to a report prepared by retired Justice Stanley John.

And they want a copy of it.

The report was commissioned by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) following allegations of corruption within the Police Service in the granting of Firearm Users’ Licences (FULs).