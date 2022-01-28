Unconfirmed Carnival safe-zone list explodes on social media

An unconfirmed list of safe-zone events for the Carnival period began making its rounds across social media yesterday.
Branded with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) logo, the leaked document included events such as Monday Traditional parade, Kaisorama and Dimanche Gras.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, NCC chief executive officer Colin Lucas said the list of safe-zone events is yet to be released pending approvals.
However, the list of events gave the public a teaser of what A Taste of Carnival 2022 may look like.
These events are calypso tents, traditional Individual preliminaries, National Extempo preliminaries, a national pan event for single pan and small bands, Calypso Fiesta, Conventional Individuals preliminaries, National Junior Calypso Monarch, Rapso Explosion, Senior Kings and Queens preliminaries, Kaisorama—Extempo Champion finals, re-enactment of Canboulay Riots, a national pan event for medium and large bands, Dimanche Gras, Calypso Monarch finals and Senior Kings and Queens finals, Monday traditional parade, Brass bacchanal and a final Carnival show with appearances by the winners of the Kings, Queens, Individuals, Calypso and pan.
The events listed are carded to take place from February 4 to March 1.
However, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Randall Mitchell yesterday told the Express that February 28 and March 1 are normal working days.
The events would be limited to Queen’s Hall, Naparima Bowl, Queen’s Park Savannah and the (National Library and Information System Authority) Nalis amphitheatre.
While preparing to host a safe zone Carnival initiative this year, the Covid-19 virus has made its way through the doors of NCC offices.
Meanwhile, in a release NCC yesterday, the NCC confirmed that an employee tested positive for the virus.
As such, both NCC’s head office on Gray Street and its offices at the Queen’s Park Savannah had to be closed for sanitisation.
However, sources told the Express that a few employees were Covid-positive and some members of the executive team are currently in quarantine.
The NCC however said all preparations for the upcoming Carnival events continue. It stated, “As we focus on the future, and in playing our part in the fight against Covid-19, the Commission further advises the public that the necessary operational adjustments have been made following this recent development, and all efforts continue as planned in getting ready for the upcoming Taste of Carnival 2022.”
The NCC added that these efforts are influenced by its ongoing commitment to safeguard the staff’s health and well-being.