Under siege in Morvant

MON REPOS, Morvant residents said they were tired of living in fear and want something to be done following Thursday night’s shooting death of a 14-year-old boy who relatives said was killed over his refusal to join a gang.
Police said around 8.45 p.m. Marlon Stewart, a pupil of the Morvant-Laventille Secondary School, was liming with friends near his home when he was approached by three men armed with guns. The men saw him and opened fire, hitting him several times about the body. He died on the spot.
Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force and Morvant CID who arrived on the scene said Stewart had an older brother whom they knew and suspected that the gunmen may have mistaken the teenager for him.
The Express met the boy’s relatives at their home yesterday. They denied that he had an older brother who may have been involved in criminal activity.
None of them wanted to be named as they said they feared gang violence but challenged what the police said. They explained that Stewart had an elder brother but said he had moved out of the area recently to escape being involved in any gang activity.
They said Stewart was hard-working as a pupil and often helped his elderly neighbours carry their groceries up the steep him where they live.
“He wanted to work with his hands,” said one of his relatives.
“Whatever he did for people, he did it with a smile,” said the relative. ‘If you hear gunshots, it is someone being killed’
While the Express was leaving the area two other neighbours said they wanted to speak.
They gave their numbers saying that they did not want any gang members seeing them having conversations with the media.
Via cellphone the resident said he felt more at ease. “We are under siege,” said one.
The man claimed that over a year and a half ago a gang of 12 young men from Mon Repos had aligned themselves with a gang from Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, and it was from them they started receiving high-calibre weapons.
“Up here they don’t test out guns. If you hear gunshots, it is someone being killed,” said the man.
He said the three shooters on Thursday were the same three who ambushed a group of men liming near a basketball court in Mon Repos on August 16 which resulted in the deaths of Eusibio Roberts, a father of five, and Carlton “Plaits” Wharwood, while an eight-year-old and 11-year-old were also shot. The two were seriously injured, but survived.
The resident claimed that Morvant police were not going after these gunmen as two of them are related to a senior police officer within the division.
He explained that since the on-going violence in the community began in Christmas 2021 and has escalated into a heated turf war.
“We never had gang here as Mon Repos was only a place of good vibes,” said the second man. “Blocko parties, Christmas parties was always being planned around here,” he said.
“We used to party for hours on the block but now like we are in the front-line,” he said.