Under siege in Morvant

MON REPOS, Morvant residents said they were tired of living in fear and want something to be done following Thursday night’s shooting death of a 14-year-old boy who relatives said was killed over his refusal to join a gang.

Police said around 8.45 p.m. Marlon Stewart, a pupil of the Morvant-Laventille Secondary School, was liming with friends near his home when he was approached by three men armed with guns. The men saw him and opened fire, hitting him several times about the body. He died on the spot.