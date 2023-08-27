Understanding and caring for autistic children

BY the time Manzy had reached three years old, his mother noticed striking differences between her son and the children around him.
He had taken a long time teething, spoke fewer words, and began walking a great deal later than his three siblings, much to the concern of Gina, his 47-year-old Tunapuna mother and full-time caregiver.
Manzy’s delayed development had sounded alarm bells in her mind, Gina said, and despite assurances from public clinic doctors, she would enrol the child into the Arima Developmental Clinic, where she received the diagnosis that would change both their lives forever.
“When he was diagnosed with autism I started to cry,” she told the Sunday Express last week.
“...I did not know if it would be a lifetime thing, if he would grow up to be a normal adult, and if I die what will happen to him. I still think about those things because I have a polycystic kidney and I can never tell when something will happen to me, and I think about my children and especially him,” she said.
For the past eight years, Gina says her son has grown despite a multitude of challenges that have continuously barraged the family of seven.
The child has withstood various negative experiences within public schooling as a result of his disability, and the loss of their former apartment in the 2018 Greenvale floods, she said.
In 2019, she was left with no choice but to withdraw her son from school and undertake home-schooling for the sake of his safety. By then, she said the child had associated learning with “licks”—a mindset she struggled to break and allow him the space to grow.
It was only through love, patience and therapy that he eventually began speaking and functioning despite occasional meltdowns, she said.
But as she ages, Gina says she spends each day worrying over the fate of her son, for whom she says much remains lacking in this society.
“My concern is him being out there, I think about people bullying him if I am not around. If something happens to him, he won’t be able to explain himself. If something happens or something is hurting him, he will just say he doesn’t know, but you know he is in pain. If someone does something, he won’t react. The world is so scary,” she said.
For parents and caregivers of children with autism, the task of securely raising their children in Trinidad and Tobago can often appear daunting—several told the Sunday Express, last week, that they had felt excluded, overwhelmed and unsure of how to navigate the challenges that continue to face them.
A lack of educational resources, access to healthcare and affordable therapeutic intervention were only some of the issues that have hampered the well-being of both children and adults with disabilities for decades, they said.
But all these things were often worsened by a lack of empathy and compassion among citizens.
“Sometimes I feel like they shun these children. These children have a brain as well, and they are human. They want to do things like a normal child, they have a brain and they do not have the facilities and things in place for them. Only the people in the special needs grouping do have a heart for these children, but people outside of that...there is nothing put in place for them,” one parent said last week.
“There is a lack of understanding. When they see someone who is physically impaired, they are typically more empathetic and open-minded. I think that communication will be a problem for my child and empathy from the public. I think people should be more open-minded,” said another.
For 34-year-old Brasso Venado mother, Rupa, her son’s diagnosis had also brought with it a pressing fear for his future. She too, had been overcome with worry that her child would likely struggle in an already complex world.
She told the Sunday Express her son had been diagnosed at an early age and referred to a speech therapist by a doctor at the Couva Health Centre. However, she said the cost of therapy was not cheap, nor available through public healthcare. So, she said, her family chose to sacrifice to ensure her son was taken care of.
But Rupa said much could be done to improve access to these treatments for parents in need. She said it made a significant difference in the life of her son, who is currently at the top of his class.
“Going through this process has opened my eyes a lot. I see the world differently... There should be some help for parents who cannot afford the therapy. Therapy helps a lot; it really does make a difference. So, there needs to be some kind of financial aid. There needs to be a better and faster process for getting the help, too. We waited 11 months for us to get into a clinic.
“Generally, we need more help and there are people who need more help... Not much is being done, as far as I am aware. I tried to apply for the grant, we are getting it and it was challenging. At a certain point I almost gave up on the process. They need to include these people in society and treat them the same way. Whatever little help the Government or society offers, it is always a very long waiting process,” she said.
Rupa’s call was echoed by 35-year-old single mother Karmen, who told the Sunday Express last week that her child had begun displaying signs during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Karmen said she feared the cost of speech therapy for her five-year-old daughter, Elise, could result in her being left behind.
“Every parent wants their child to be healthy, mentally and physically. You expect the child to go through the same experiences and be better in terms of education and career-wise, but it is going to be a little different than what I expected it to be. It is challenging.
“She needs speech therapy and therapy is very expensive. There is no public clinic for children like this. We must go privately. The Autistic Society provides some degree of speech therapy. If you don’t have the money to pay for it, then your child would be left behind,” she said.
In addition to this, several parents told the Sunday Express they had struggled to find placement for their children within public schools, or have had negative experiences with teachers who did not understand the nature of their children’s disabilities.
Some said they had endured lengthy waiting periods to gain access to an aide to assist their children.
“We asked for an aide, but we were told the school had applied for one nearly two years ago. As I understand, it is a long process but it’s interesting because you always hear about the ministry being equipped—but as with everything else, the process is long,” one parent said.
Others called for more awareness and education among the population, which they said did not always understand or empathise with persons with developmental disabilities.
“There should be more programmes to educate the public and adults because there are adults who when he is having his tantrums in public, they say things like, ‘he is not autistic’. If they were aware, they would know and see children and adults with autism differently,” one parent said.
Another added, “People need to be aware, and not be like for a long time when people’s solution was discipline.”
Awareness and training
President of the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT) Teresina Sieunarine last week renewed the call for continuous autism awareness and training among locals.
“Autism awareness is an ongoing thing. We had a donor at one point and the donor felt like we don’t need to continue with autism awareness. They said everyone knows about this. It is an ongoing thing,” she said last week.
In January, Sieunarine had told the Sunday Express that training among both public and private staff members, as well as access to therapy and education, were equally important for the development of persons with disabilities.
“Training is key. You must have people trained; whether in the hospital or school system, they need to have the correct training and attitude,” she said.
“Our children are not getting the opportunities. Very few are getting appropriate education and therapy. A child on the spectrum needs 20 to 40 hours of therapy a week. Where in Trinidad would you get that? Therapy and early intervention are what will help with them fitting into society, and they are not getting this,” she said.
