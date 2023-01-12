Unease in Arima

“IT was ah bag of people running towards me trying to escape being shot,” said a taxi driver who was approximately a block away when gunmen stormed the Arima “Drags”, where they shot and killed a man, execution style, on Tuesday evening.
Homicide investigators said the victim, Drew Kowlessar, 32, was a father of two girls ages, 13 and 11 and one boy aged five.
He lived at Manuel Congo in Arima.
He was a United States citizen and also had a Trinidad and Tobago passport.
Kowlessar often travelled to the US where he would purchase clothing to be sold in Trinidad.
He did not have a booth at the Arima “Drags” but hung his clothing outside one of the stalls where he would sell.
However, police said Kowlessar had been known to them “for years” as a narcotics seller.
Around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday in what eyewitnesses described as a “precision attack”, four men in a black Nissan X-Trail stopped where Kowlessar and a few friends had been standing along Pro Queen Street, Arima.
They stood obliquely opposite the Detour clothing store.
Two men wearing police operational wear and two others wearing “a full army kit” got out of the vehicle.
They walked towards Kowlessar, grabbed him and placed him on the pavement where one of them opened fire, killing him on the spot.
Eyewitnesses told police the men then “calmly” got back into the SUV which sped south along Pro Queen Street and escaped.
Around the corner from where the incident occurred is the Arima Police Station.
Yesterday when the Express visited the area there was an absence of activity near the Arima Dial which is usually quite busy.
Along Pro Queen Street, everyone spoke about what happened on Tuesday evening but people spoke to each other like someone was watching.
The Express had to be discreet to interview them.
“People run all about, boy. I was standing east along Broadway near to the Unipet gas station and all I saw was people running towards me,” a man said.
Another witness said, “When the shots ring out, people just start to scatter.
“I saw a woman running for her life with her child while I see another woman nearly fall down.”
“It sounding funny now eh but, boy, it was real dread,” he said.
Another man standing at the corner of Pro Queen and Broadway said, “I saw people scatter in all four directions, but yuh know even with all of that it still had people trying to peep to see what was happening....madness.”
At the “Drags,” there was dried blood on the pavement where Kowlessar was shot.
Vendors there agreed to be interviewed, but only if their names were withheld.
“You are standing here and you don’t know who is warring with who and who have cocoa in the sun,” said one man.
Another said, “Where that man dead, it have a setta clowns who are in this gang thing. That there what happened to them last night (Tuesday night) was for them to check themselves and take stock.”
The 35-year-old admitted that he had “made a jail,” in the past but he no longer was “in the life”.
“Them (expletive used) making it bad for everybody because nobody would want to come if they shooting up here. They go be frighten...real frighten,” he said.
One of Kowlessar’s friends added, “It was sad.”
“One minute the man here and the next, he gone,” he said.
“He was not a bad guy to me but I really don’t know what transpired to lead to this,” he said.
Extremely traumatic
Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire promised heightened security and CCTV cameras for the borough.
He said he took a walk to the scene as he wanted to see the area himself.
“It was a heinous act and extremely traumatic as it took place mere metres from the Arima Dial and the police station in full glare of passengers waiting to go home,” Casimire said.
He described Arima’s culture as warm and hospitable, but lamented that what occurred on Tuesday could erase the area’s reputation as a peaceful place.
“I am telling you. People may start to walk through here with trepidation and that does not bode well for our economy and reputation,” the mayor said.
“We have to face up to what is happening to our society and our communities and the family needs to not protect criminal kin and relatives,” he said firmly.
“We need to speak up with confidence and trust the people who they give intelligence to because that may be what is keeping back the police from doing their jobs as it appears that people don’t have confidence about who they speak to and information they share,” he said.